Khemraj Ramjattan Budget Criticism:

Following the Government’s announcement of a $108.7 billion allocation in the 2025 National Budget to enhance Guyana’s security sector, Alliance For Change Parliamentarian Khemraj Ramjattan raised concerns during his Budget presentation on Monday. Ramjattan questioned potential misallocations within the sector, calling for greater accountability.

Tiana Cole has more on this story.

Like this: Like Loading...