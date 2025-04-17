CHINA TOUTS FRIENDLY ‘CONSULTATION’ AND ‘NEGOTIATIONS’ IN GUYANA/ VENEZUELA BORDER DISPUTE 

By Dacia Richards – HGP Nightly News

The Chinese government has weighed in on the escalating border tensions between Guyana and Venezuela, urging both nations to resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue and mutual respect.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Georgetown, Deputy Chief of Mission, Mr. Huang Rui, responded to questions regarding the recent incursion by a Venezuelan naval vessel into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). He emphasized that the two nations should “solve the border issue through friendly consultation and negotiations.”

Mr. Rui reaffirmed China’s long-standing position of non-interference, stating, “We respect all countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity. China has never intervened and does not intend to intervene in any country’s internal affairs.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions as Venezuela continues to lay claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region, despite the matter being actively considered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). In March, Venezuela sparked outrage when one of its military vessels entered Guyana’s EEZ and approached ExxonMobil’s offshore oil operations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, speaking at a recent meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Honduras, reiterated that Guyana’s territorial integrity remains under threat. He referenced Venezuela’s provocative move to stage so-called elections in the disputed Essequibo region—an action Guyana says undermines international legal proceedings.

Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to peace, international law, and the ruling of the ICJ, which is expected to deliver a final judgment on the border controversy.

The Government of Guyana continues to rally international support, with backing already declared by the United States, CARICOM, and other key allies in defense of Guyana’s sovereignty.

