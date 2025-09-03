GECOM URGES POLITICAL PARTIES TO WAIT ON FINAL DECLARATION, POLITICAL PARTIES ALREADY CLAIMING VICTORY

There has still been no official declaration from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) regarding the outcome of Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

Despite this, at least two political parties have already claimed victory. GECOM is urging all contesting parties and their supporters to exercise patience and await the final, official declaration from the Commission.

Officials stressed that the integrity of the electoral process depends on due process being followed and reminded that premature claims could risk unnecessary tension.

Like this: Like Loading...