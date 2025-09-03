Wednesday, September 3, 2025
CARICOM OBSERVERS WARN ABOUT VOTERS’ LIST AND ACCESS ISSUES BUT PRAISE GECOM’S NEW TRANSPARENCY MEASURES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
CARICOM election observers have raised serious concerns about the reliability of Guyana’s voters’ list and the accessibility of certain polling stations, following Monday’s General and Regional Elections.

While acknowledging these challenges, the observers also praised the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for introducing new transparency reforms, including improved procedures for ballot security, tabulation, and stakeholder oversight.

The mission noted that while Guyana has made progress in strengthening electoral credibility, further reforms are urgently needed to address gaps in inclusivity and accessibility.

The observers emphasized that the credibility of elections rests not only on transparency but also on ensuring that every eligible citizen can vote easily and without obstruction.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
