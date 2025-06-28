US RESTRICTS VISAS FOR SANCTIONED GUYANESE DRUG TRAFFICKERS, ‘SERVES AS A DETERRENT FOR CONTINUED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES’ – RUBIO

U.S. Restricts Visas for Associates of Sanctioned Guyanese Drug Traffickers

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Georgetown, Guyana – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday announced a sweeping new visa restriction policy that targets not only Guyanese nationals sanctioned for drug trafficking but also their family members, close associates, and business partners.

In a statement, Rubio said the restrictions fall under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act and are connected to Executive Order 14059, which sanctions foreign nationals involved in the global illicit drug trade.

“Imposing visa restrictions on drug traffickers, their family members, and associates will not only prevent them from entering the United States but also act as a deterrent for continued illicit activities,” Secretary Rubio stated.

The new policy follows the sanctioning of four Guyanese nationals by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC):

Senior Superintendent of Police Himnauth Shaw

Businessman Paul Daby Jr.

Mark Cromwell a.k.a. “Demon” of Buxton

Randolph Duncan

According to U.S. authorities, Daby Jr. and Duncan are alleged to use maritime vessels and aircraft to transport cocaine while bribing Guyanese officials to protect their operations.

Superintendent Shaw is accused of facilitating safe passage for Colombian and Venezuelan traffickers through Region One, reportedly receiving substantial payments from Colombian cocaine bosses.

Mark Cromwell, a former police officer, is described by the U.S. as a violent trafficker and associate of Daby Jr.

The four Guyanese nationals are allegedly linked to two sanctioned Colombian nationals known for their central roles in South American narcotics trafficking.

This move by the United States signals increased international pressure on drug networks operating in Guyana and the broader region.

Like this: Like Loading...