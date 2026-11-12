GECOM Defends Meeting With Foreign Diplomats, Admits Commission Has Not Met Since September 2025

‘Daily Operations Continue, Policy Decisions Stalled’: GECOM Defends Chairperson’s Meeting with Western Diplomats.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has pushed back sharply against public criticism from one of its own members, Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who accused Chairperson retired Justice Claudette Singh of bringing the constitutional body to an operational standstill and acting unilaterally by engaging foreign diplomats while the full Commission remains sidelined.

In a formal statement issued on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, GECOM rejected claims that the electoral authority has ceased functioning, insisting that its administrative Secretariat continues to execute routine statutory duties nationwide.

However, the electoral body openly confirmed that the seven-member Commission has not convened a statutory meeting since September 2025—an impasse of more than a year that GECOM acknowledged has stalled critical policy decisions, including preparations for Local Government Elections, electoral reforms, and the filling of senior vacancies.

Alexander’s Critique: Unilateral Diplomacy and Institutional Paralysis

The public exchange was triggered by a pointed letter from long-serving opposition-nominated Commissioner Vincent Alexander, who challenged both the governance of the Commission and the Chairperson’s external engagements:

Over a Year Without Meetings: Alexander accused Chairperson Claudette Singh of refusing to convene statutory meetings of the Commission since September 17, 2025 , citing an unresolved dispute regarding the constitutional status and representation of opposition-appointed commissioners.

Alexander accused Chairperson Claudette Singh of refusing to convene statutory meetings of the Commission since , citing an unresolved dispute regarding the constitutional status and representation of opposition-appointed commissioners. Questioning Diplomatic Engagements: The Commissioner challenged the Chairperson’s authority to hold formal discussions on electoral matters with accredited diplomats from the United States , United Kingdom , Canada , France , and the European Union (EU) without prior consultation or mandate from the full Commission.

The Commissioner challenged the Chairperson’s authority to hold formal discussions on electoral matters with accredited diplomats from the , , , , and the without prior consultation or mandate from the full Commission. Critical Work Delayed: Alexander warned that the prolonged absence of Commission sittings has paralyzed essential institutional mandates, specifically delaying statutory preparations for upcoming Local Government Elections (LGE) , long-overdue electoral reforms, and the appointment of key personnel within the Secretariat.

Alexander warned that the prolonged absence of Commission sittings has paralyzed essential institutional mandates, specifically delaying statutory preparations for upcoming , long-overdue electoral reforms, and the appointment of key personnel within the Secretariat. Call for External Intervention: Maintaining that internal mechanisms have failed to break the deadlock, Alexander called for urgent judicial intervention by the courts or legislative action by the National Assembly to restore constitutional governance at GECOM.

GECOM Fires Back: Routine Operations Ongoing, Constitutional Clarity Needed

Responding to Alexander’s assertions, GECOM defended Chairperson Singh’s diplomatic outreach while drawing a sharp distinction between the administrative Secretariat and the policy-making Board of Commissioners:

Diplomatic Meeting Requested by Envoys: GECOM clarified that the engagement with representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, and the European Union was initiated at the formal request of the foreign diplomats themselves, not by the Chairperson.

GECOM clarified that the engagement with representatives of the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, and the European Union was initiated at the formal request of the foreign diplomats themselves, not by the Chairperson. No Permission Required: The Commission emphasized that the Chairperson holds inherent executive authority to meet with diplomatic missions, international observers, and domestic stakeholders without seeking prior permission from individual commissioners.

The Commission emphasized that the Chairperson holds inherent executive authority to meet with diplomatic missions, international observers, and domestic stakeholders without seeking prior permission from individual commissioners. Secretariat Functions Uninterrupted: Refuting claims of total institutional paralysis, GECOM stated that its permanent staff continue to carry out continuous voter registration services, maintain and update national electoral records, and manage daily administrative operations across all ten administrative regions.

Refuting claims of total institutional paralysis, GECOM stated that its permanent staff continue to carry out continuous voter registration services, maintain and update national electoral records, and manage daily administrative operations across all ten administrative regions. Constitutional Dispute Over Opposition Seats: Defending Chairperson Singh’s refusal to convene sittings amid contested representation, GECOM stated that the underlying dispute regarding who is constitutionally entitled to sit on the Commission as opposition nominees must be resolved strictly in accordance with the Constitution of Guyana.

Acknowledging the Bottleneck: Key Decisions Await Resolution

Despite defending its day-to-day administrative continuity, GECOM conceded that the year-long hiatus in board meetings carries tangible consequences for high-level electoral governance:

Policy Decisions Halted: The electoral body admitted that the absence of Commission sittings has prevented the passage of formal resolutions and policies that legally require the collective approval of commissioners.

The electoral body admitted that the absence of Commission sittings has prevented the passage of formal resolutions and policies that legally require the collective approval of commissioners. Pending Priorities: GECOM acknowledged that substantive matters—including preparations for Local Government Elections, administrative and legislative electoral reforms, and the filling of critical institutional vacancies—still require urgent attention once the board reconvenes.

Concluding its statement, the electoral body called for the outstanding constitutional dispute over opposition representation to be settled swiftly so that the Commission can resume statutory meetings and restore full decision-making capacity.