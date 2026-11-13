President Ali Reveals Intelligence Of Alleged Criminal Conspiracy To Destabilise Guyana

‘Intellectual Authors Will Be Pursued’: President Ali Warns of Centrally Coordinated Criminal Conspiracy Following Firebomb Attack on Good Hope GPL Substation

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has revealed that national security and intelligence agencies are investigating what authorities assess to be a centrally coordinated criminal conspiracy designed to attack targeted individuals, destroy public and private property, disrupt essential public services, and create widespread instability across Guyana.

The President’s national security address comes just days after two individuals were captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) carrying out a brazen Tuesday night firebomb attack—using Molotov cocktails—against the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, before fleeing the scene.

Delivering a stern warning to those orchestrating unrest, President Ali declared that state investigators are pursuing not only the operatives executing attacks on the ground, but also their suspected organizers, financiers, and “intellectual authors,” warning that terrorism-related charges will be instituted wherever the evidence supports prosecution.

Intelligence Findings: Prior Organized Meeting and Social Media Nexus

According to the Head of State, intelligence gathered by security organs points to deliberate coordination linking online incitement, ongoing judicial matters, and physical sabotage:

Scope of the Alleged Conspiracy: Intelligence assessments indicate an organized effort aimed at harming or intimidating specific individuals, damaging public infrastructure and private assets, disrupting economic activity and essential utilities, and undermining national security.

Intelligence assessments indicate an organized effort aimed at harming or intimidating specific individuals, damaging public infrastructure and private assets, disrupting economic activity and essential utilities, and undermining national security. Links to Online Incitement and Court Proceedings: Investigators are actively examining connections between inflammatory statements circulating on social media, ongoing high-profile legal proceedings, and planned criminal operations.

Investigators are actively examining connections between inflammatory statements circulating on social media, ongoing high-profile legal proceedings, and planned criminal operations. Advance Intelligence on the Good Hope Attack: President Ali disclosed that security agencies had obtained prior intelligence regarding criminal activities discussed at an earlier organized meeting—information that allowed authorities to implement precautionary security measures. He indicated that the attack on GPL’s Good Hope facility, alongside potential strikes on other locations, may have been plotted during that gathering.

“Intelligence further indicates the possible existence of a centrally coordinated conspiracy intended to harm or intimidate individuals, destroy or damage public and private property, disrupt essential services and economic activity, and create disorder and undermine national security… More concerningly, intelligence suggests that the attack on this facility and possible attacks on other locations may have been discussed, as I said, at the prior meeting.” — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Pursuing Financiers and ‘Intellectual Authors’ Under Terrorism Laws

Emphasizing that criminal liability extends beyond those captured on surveillance cameras, the Commander-in-Chief outlined a comprehensive prosecutorial mandate:

Targeting the Command Structure: Investigators are working to establish the identities and roles of organizers, financiers, and individuals who directed, funded, or encouraged violent acts.

Investigators are working to establish the identities and roles of organizers, financiers, and individuals who directed, funded, or encouraged violent acts. Terrorism-Related Charges: President Ali warned that anyone implicated in planning or executing attacks on critical national infrastructure or citizens will face the full weight of Guyana’s criminal statutes, including terrorism-related offences where evidentiary thresholds are met.

“I wish to make it clear that all persons implicated, including the intellectual authors, will be pursued, and where the evidence supports prosecution, charges, the appropriate charges, will be made.”

Peaceful Protest Protected, Criminal Incitement Rejected

While placing the nation’s security apparatus on heightened alert, President Ali drew a clear boundary between constitutional democratic expression and unlawful sabotage:

Constitutional Freedoms Upheld: The Head of State reaffirmed that the government respects and values the constitutional right of Guyanese citizens to assemble, protest peacefully, and express dissenting opinions.

The Head of State reaffirmed that the government respects and values the constitutional right of Guyanese citizens to assemble, protest peacefully, and express dissenting opinions. Zero Tolerance for Sabotage: He stressed that democratic rights do not extend to violence, threats, property destruction, or criminal incitement, warning citizens against allowing themselves to be used as instruments of disorder.

“We recognize this. We value this. This is an important part of our democracy. But it must be lawful and peaceful.”

President Ali assured the public that active investigations are underway to apprehend those responsible for the Good Hope GPL firebombing and identify any other targeted facilities or individuals, confirming that the Joint Services and intelligence agencies—working alongside international partners—remain on high alert to safeguard national stability.