OFFER WAS MADE, SHE WALKED AWAY: PNC RESPONDS TO RESIGNATION OF MP

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) has responded publicly to claims made by former member Amanza Walton-Desir in her resignation letter, which the Party says misrepresents the circumstances surrounding her departure.

In a statement released on June 17, the Party said its leader and Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey C. Norton, met with Walton-Desir on June 7 to discuss her potential role in the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections. According to the PNCR, Walton-Desir had been assured that she would be extracted from the Party’s list to serve in the next Parliament if the coalition succeeds at the polls.

David Hales, a senior member of the Party, accompanied Norton to the meeting. Walton-Desir, the Party said, was also offered the opportunity to bring someone with her but chose not to.

During the discussion, the Party said Walton-Desir raised specific questions about her role, particularly whether she would be guaranteed a parliamentary seat. Norton reportedly gave her that assurance and also outlined a role for her within the campaign management team.

“She indicated that she needed to consult with her team and would get back to us,” the Party said. “However, no response was received. Instead, we were informed of her resignation.”

The PNCR said it was surprised by the contents of Walton-Desir’s resignation letter, particularly her claim that no formal offer had been made to her. The Party described this as “a gross misrepresentation of the facts” and said it was compelled to issue a public clarification in light of what it views as misleading statements.

Despite the dispute, the Party closed its statement on a conciliatory note, thanking Walton-Desir for her service and wishing her well in future endeavours.

Walton-Desir is expected to host a press conference later in the day.

