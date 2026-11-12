Haddiyah Mohamed Sworn In As New WIN MP As Supporters Protest For Release Of Opposition Leader

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Twenty-four-year-old Haddiyah Mohamed was formally sworn in on Wednesday as a Member of Parliament representing the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, marking her entry into the National Assembly during the Sixth Session of the 13th Parliament at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

The ceremonial oath-taking took place ahead of Wednesday’s parliamentary sitting, ensuring the main opposition party maintains its full legislative complement even as intense political and legal battles continue to surround its incarcerated leader, Azruddin Mohamed—Haddiyah’s older brother.

While legislative business proceeded inside the dome at Liliendaal, dozens of WIN supporters staged a vocal demonstration outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, renewing calls for the immediate release of the Opposition Leader from the Lusignan Prison.

Filling the Vacancy: Procedural Path and Parliamentary Welcome

Haddiyah Mohamed’s elevation to the National Assembly follows constitutional procedures triggered by a recent vacancy on the opposition benches:

Replacing Dr. Andre Lewis: The 24-year-old legislator fills the seat vacated by former WIN MP Dr. Andre Lewis , whose resignation took effect in October. Lewis stepped down amid allegations against him and an ongoing investigation, while maintaining that his departure from Parliament should not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing.

The 24-year-old legislator fills the seat vacated by former WIN MP , whose resignation took effect in October. Lewis stepped down amid allegations against him and an ongoing investigation, while maintaining that his departure from Parliament should not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing. List Extraction and Declaration: Speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir informed the House that WIN had identified Mohamed as its chosen replacement from the party’s certified list of candidates. Following her formal declaration as a Member of Parliament on November 10 , she took the oath of office on Wednesday morning, with her mother and young daughter in the gallery to witness the milestone.

Speaker of the National Assembly informed the House that WIN had identified Mohamed as its chosen replacement from the party’s certified list of candidates. Following her formal declaration as a Member of Parliament on , she took the oath of office on Wednesday morning, with her mother and young daughter in the gallery to witness the milestone. Cross-Floor Congratulations: Following the administration of the oath, Speaker Nadir formally welcomed Mohamed to the National Assembly and wished her a productive tenure. Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips also extended congratulations on behalf of the Government, expressing hope that she would make a meaningful contribution to the legislative process.

Protests Outside ACCC as Opposition Leader Remains in Custody

Mohamed’s parliamentary debut unfolded against a backdrop of mounting political friction surrounding her brother’s continued pretrial incarceration:

Demonstrations at Liliendaal: Gathering outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, WIN supporters held placards and chanted for Azruddin Mohamed’s release, contending that his ongoing detention is politically motivated and unjustified.

Gathering outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, WIN supporters held placards and chanted for Azruddin Mohamed’s release, contending that his ongoing detention is politically motivated and unjustified. The Cybercrime Remand: Azruddin Mohamed was remanded to prison on October 30 alongside 20-year-old Police Constable Ryan Greene in connection with charges under the Cybercrime Act alleging the unauthorized obtaining and disclosure of police surveillance footage. Both men have denied the allegations as parallel bail and judicial review applications remain pending before the High Court.

Virtual Participation Denied: Dispute Over Parliamentary Access

Azruddin Mohamed’s empty chair in the opposition front bench drew sharp attention during Wednesday’s sitting following reports that state authorities blocked his attempts to attend proceedings remotely:

Prison Authorities Reject Virtual Request: An application submitted by the Opposition Leader’s legal team seeking permission for him to participate virtually in Wednesday’s sitting from Lusignan Prison was reportedly denied by prison authorities.

An application submitted by the Opposition Leader’s legal team seeking permission for him to participate virtually in Wednesday’s sitting from Lusignan Prison was reportedly denied by prison authorities. Opposition Calls for Access: WIN parliamentarians have repeatedly urged parliamentary and executive officials to put administrative arrangements in place to facilitate the Opposition Leader’s constitutional duty to participate in legislative debates while his legal challenges are adjudicated.

With Haddiyah Mohamed now seated among the opposition ranks, WIN legislators indicated they will continue pressing both inside the National Assembly and through the courts for their leader’s release and representation.