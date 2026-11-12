BREAKING NEWS: President Irfaan Ali Discloses Intelligence Discovery of Alleged Centrally Coordinated Criminal Plot Targeting Individuals and Critical Infrastructure

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that national intelligence agencies have uncovered what authorities assess to be a centrally coordinated criminal conspiracy aimed at carrying out targeted attacks, damaging public and private property, disrupting essential public services, and sowing widespread instability across Guyana.

The disclosure, issued as an urgent national security alert, places state security and intelligence organs on heightened operational posture as investigators work to map the full scope of the alleged network and those behind it.

Core Objectives of the Alleged Criminal Conspiracy

According to the Head of State’s preliminary briefing, intelligence findings indicate that the uncovered plot was designed to execute coordinated destabilization across four primary fronts:

Targeted Attacks on Individuals: Plans to carry out physical attacks against specific persons.

Plans to carry out physical attacks against specific persons. Destruction of Property: Coordinated acts of sabotage or destruction targeting both public state assets and private commercial or residential property.

Coordinated acts of sabotage or destruction targeting both public state assets and private commercial or residential property. Disruption of Essential Services: Deliberate interference with critical national infrastructure and utility networks to interrupt essential daily services for citizens.

Deliberate interference with critical national infrastructure and utility networks to interrupt essential daily services for citizens. National Destabilization: Generating broad civil unrest and undermining national security and public order across the country.

Developing Situation

At this stage of the breaking disclosure, specific operational details—including the identities of suspected organizers, targeted locations, or whether arrests have yet been executed—have not been publicly released by the Office of the President or the Joint Services.

HGP Nightly News is monitoring developments closely and will provide further updates as official statements from the Presidency, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Guyana Police Force become available.