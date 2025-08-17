Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeArticlesGECOM COMMISSIONER CRITICISES COMMISSION’S REFUSAL TO REMOVE DEAD PERSONS FROM VOTERS’ LIST
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

GECOM COMMISSIONER CRITICISES COMMISSION’S REFUSAL TO REMOVE DEAD PERSONS FROM VOTERS’ LIST

By HGPTV
0
1

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner Vincent Alexander has criticised what he described as the Commission’s continued refusal to take legally available steps to ensure the voters’ list is free of names belonging to deceased persons.

In a letter to the media, Alexander recalled attending a recent meeting between GECOM officials and party agents where the issue of dead persons still being listed was raised. He said an example was given of someone who had died 13 years ago, with the death already registered at the General Register Office (GRO).

According to Alexander, the Deputy Chief Elections Officer responded by asking whether the opportunity had been taken to have that name removed during the Claims and Objections period and then referred the matter back to the Commission. Alexander argued that this was a contradiction, since the Commission itself had previously voted against using the legal provisions available to it for such removals.

He explained that by majority vote, the Commission had refused to use reports from the Commissioner of Police and the Chief Medical Officer—reports which the law allows to be used as the basis for deleting names of deceased persons from the voters’ list. Yet, when faced with a direct question on the matter, Alexander said the official chose to deflect responsibility back to the same Commission that had already blocked the measure.

“This is but one example of GECOM’s stoic refusal to take actions to ensure that every measure is taken to meet the conditions for a free and fair election,” Alexander wrote, adding that the Commission continues to “march on to prepare for and guarantee” free and fair elections while ignoring actions that could strengthen credibility.

Previous article
WIN SAYS CLOSURE OF CANDIDATES’ BANK ACCOUNTS WAS UNJUSTIFIED, POINTS TO OFAC CLARIFICATION
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Man shot to face, arm moments after paying debt at Hotel...

Woman, 2 men nabbed by CANU for over 44kgs of marijuana...