APNU REJECTS AMBASSADOR’S PRAISE OF ALI ADMINISTRATION

HGP Nightly News – The A Partnership for National Unity has pushed back strongly against recent remarks by United States Ambassador Nicole Theriot, accusing her of appearing to validate the Ali administration while, in its view, brushing aside major concerns about governance, accountability and the daily struggles facing Guyanese citizens.

The response came after the Ambassador, during an appearance on the Sources programme, said she believes the government has the best interests of Guyanese at heart, praised the scale of infrastructure works across the country, defended the use of oil revenues for major projects, and argued that improved roads and connectivity will enhance the lives of citizens. But APNU says that assessment paints an incomplete picture of what is happening in Guyana and risks reducing development to concrete and asphalt alone.

In its statement, the opposition argued that roads and bridges cannot be treated as proof of good governance while serious social and institutional problems remain unresolved. APNU said government “cannot continue to sell a theory of development in which physical infrastructure alone is proof of national progress,” especially when citizens are still confronting poverty, flooding, weak public accountability and social insecurity. The party maintained that while infrastructure matters, it does not replace what it sees as the need for stronger institutions, better services and real improvements in people’s lives.

APNU also questioned the broader context in which the Ambassador’s comments were made, arguing that foreign governments ultimately act in pursuit of their own interests. In that regard, the party said Guyana must remain alert in how it manages international relationships, particularly at a time when regional energy and geopolitical dynamics continue to shift. It further suggested that praise for the current administration should not come at the expense of acknowledging unresolved domestic issues.

The opposition then turned to governance and democracy, raising concerns about the lack of electoral reform, the state of public accountability and allegations of corruption. APNU said it is unfortunate that the Ambassador would appear to support a government which, according to the party, has failed to implement key electoral reforms and continues to fall short on transparency and oversight. It also referenced international governance indicators, arguing that these point to persistent concerns in areas such as corruption and rule of law.

The party further argued that the national conversation on development cannot ignore what it described as pressing human and social concerns. It pointed to recent local reporting on missing children and violence involving minors, saying these are not side issues but fundamental tests of whether development is actually reaching families and protecting vulnerable people. APNU maintained that no government should receive sweeping praise while such matters remain serious national concerns.

It also questioned whether high levels of public spending are translating into effective outcomes, noting that large budget allocations alone do not guarantee coherent or accountable development. The opposition cited flooding in Georgetown and surrounding communities as one example of continuing weaknesses in service delivery and preparedness, arguing that citizens cannot simply be asked to admire infrastructure while still dealing with avoidable hardship.

On foreign policy and national security, APNU also raised concerns about Guyana’s reported acceptance of third-country deportees, saying the country is not properly prepared for such an arrangement and warning that the costs could outweigh any benefits. The party said Guyana must be careful not to take on burdens it is not equipped to manage while it is still struggling with crime and social pressures at home.

Despite its criticism, APNU said it values Guyana’s relationship with the United States and intends to maintain healthy ties. However, it insisted that Guyana’s own interests must remain central, including in matters relating to oil, governance and democratic accountability. The opposition said it will continue to advocate for what it sees as more cohesive and people-centred development, while rejecting any narrative that equates visible infrastructure with national success.

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