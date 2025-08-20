Wednesday, August 20, 2025
PPP/C PLAYING ON THE NATIONS INTELLIGENCE IN RELATION TO TACKLING CORRUPTION – AMANZA WALTON-DESIR

Forward Guyana’s Walton-Desir Slams PPP/C Over Corruption Pledges

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

Forward Guyana Movement’s presidential candidate, Amanza Walton-Desir, is accusing the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) of insulting the intelligence of Guyanese with its promises on corruption reform.

In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, Walton-Desir argued that if the PPP/C were serious about tackling corruption, “they could fix it immediately.” She referenced the unresolved ‘Sue’ scandal, noting that key questions remain unanswered.

The Forward Guyana leader outlined her party’s contract with the people, pledging to establish a clear and independent anti-corruption agency. Walton-Desir criticized what she described as hypocrisy in the PPP/C’s new anti-corruption proposals, pointing out that it was the same party that once banned the word ‘corruption’ in the National Assembly.

“What is glaring is how these people insult the intelligence of the people of Guyana,” she said, adding that accountability should never depend on partisan loyalties.

Walton-Desir insisted that corruption must be tackled across the entire institutional framework of the country. Confident about her chances in the upcoming elections, she said the Forward Guyana Movement is ready to deliver a shake-up of the political status quo.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
