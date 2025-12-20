GDF REMAINS VIGILANT AMID GROWING SECURITY CHALLENGES – PRESIDENT ALI

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has received high commendation for its professionalism, discipline and unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security, as Guyana’s leaders reaffirmed the military’s readiness to defend the nation amid an increasingly volatile regional and global security environment.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, delivered the remarks while addressing the GDF’s Annual Christmas Luncheon at Camp Stephenson, Timehri. He praised the Force for its consistent dedication to duty over the past year, highlighting its role in protecting Guyana’s borders, territorial integrity and sovereignty.

President Ali noted that Guyana is operating within a climate of heightened geopolitical uncertainty, making constant vigilance and preparedness essential. He emphasized that the government remains firmly committed to working alongside regional and international partners to preserve peace and combat transnational crime and other destabilising threats.

He underscored that Guyana supports all efforts aimed at dismantling criminal networks that seek to undermine national and regional stability, stressing that the defence of sovereignty remains a non-negotiable priority.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Omar Khan, acknowledged that 2025 presented significant challenges for the Force. He disclosed that soldiers encountered multiple security threats during the year, including ambushes and attacks that resulted in injuries to some ranks.

Despite these challenges, Brigadier Khan said the Force emerged stronger and more resolute. He noted that such incidents reinforced the GDF’s commitment to vigilance, training and operational excellence in the defence of Guyana.

Brigadier Khan further highlighted ongoing investments in modern equipment and technology to strengthen the GDF’s operational capacity. He explained that major acquisitions across air, land and sea domains are continuing, aimed at enhancing the Force’s ability to respond effectively to present and future threats.

Earlier this year, in February, six GDF ranks aboard a patrol vessel on the Cuyuni River came under fire from suspected members of the Syndicato gang near the Guyana–Venezuela border. No fatalities were reported, and the incident underscored the risks faced by soldiers in the execution of their duties.

Both President Ali and Brigadier Khan reaffirmed that the Guyana Defence Force remains steadfast, capable and fully prepared to defend the nation’s sovereignty, while adapting to evolving security challenges in the region and beyond.

