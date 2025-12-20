Dr. CAMPBELL HAMMERS GOV’T OVER UNREALISTIC POLICIES

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) Parliamentary Lead, Dr. Terrence Campbell, has strongly criticised the Government over the absence of a cash grant for eligible Guyanese and the failure to provide Christmas bonuses for public sector workers, describing the situation as evidence of unrealistic and poorly prioritised policies.

Dr. Campbell’s comments come amid growing public dissatisfaction following confirmation that there would be no Christmas cash payout this year and no year-end financial supplement for public servants, apart from members of the disciplined services. He contrasted Guyana’s position with that of several small island developing states and non-oil economies which, despite limited resources, managed to support their public sector workers during the holiday season.

Citing examples from the region, Dr. Campbell noted that in St Lucia more than 12,000 public sector workers each received an EC$500 Christmas bonus, equivalent to approximately GYD$38,700, in addition to their regular salaries. In St Kitts and Nevis, civil servants, cleaners and other public sector employees were granted an extra month’s salary, commonly referred to as a “double salary.”

According to the APNU Parliamentary Lead, these examples are particularly striking when compared to Guyana, an oil-producing nation whose gross domestic product has been significantly boosted by revenues from both the oil and non-oil sectors.

Addressing rising living costs, Dr. Campbell pointed to persistent increases in the prices of basic commodities, particularly fruits and vegetables, which he attributed to poor management of Guyana’s agricultural and agro-processing sectors. He argued that insufficient expansion and investment in these areas have contributed to higher food prices and a heavier burden on households.

Dr. Campbell, who also serves as Shadow Minister of Finance and Health, said the issue could be addressed through increased production and more strategic support for agriculture and agro-processing, which would help reduce the overall cost of living. He stressed that such measures require urgent government intervention.

He further accused the administration of failing to act in the best interests of citizens, arguing that the lack of a public service bonus and the absence of a cash grant—both of which many Guyanese had anticipated—demonstrate a disconnect between government policy and the realities facing working families.

Dr. Campbell concluded by urging the Government to take lessons from other small island developing states, noting that prudent management and people-centred policies can still deliver meaningful support to citizens, even in challenging economic conditions.

