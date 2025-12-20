SPARENDAAM RESIDENT FINALLY RECEIVES $570,000 COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGES TO PROPERTY

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

After months of persistent follow-ups and what he described as a prolonged “runaround” with government officials, Sparendaam resident and taxi driver Rennie Burnett, is finally breathing a sigh of relief, having received a $570,000 compensation package for flood-related damage to his property.

Mr. Burnett, whose home and personal belongings were severely damaged by floodwaters earlier this year, said the compensation brings a measure of closure after estimating his losses at more than $770,000. While the payout does not fully cover the total damage, he expressed gratitude that the matter was eventually addressed.

Speaking after receiving the funds, Burnett thanked the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities for honouring its financial commitment. He specifically acknowledged the intervention of Minister Juan Edghill, along with Christine Kissoon of the Ministry’s Secretariat Department and Kevin Samad, for their roles in facilitating the process.

The Sparendaam resident also credited HGPTV Nightly News for its extensive and consistent coverage of his ordeal, noting that public attention helped bring urgency to his case.

The flooding incident dates back to early September, when workers were dispatched to clear drains opposite Burnett’s home and a pump was installed to prevent water accumulation. However, according to Burnett, the pump operator ceased work prematurely, leaving the pump inactive. As a result, water levels rose steadily, inundating his yard and the lower flat of his house, causing extensive damage to household items.

Now armed with the long-awaited compensation, Burnett says he is finally able to face the Christmas season with a sense of relief and contentment, after months of financial and emotional strain.

