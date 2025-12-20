Saturday, December 20, 2025
HomeNewsSPARENDAAM RESIDENT FINALLY RECEIVES $570,000 COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGES TO PROPERTY
News

SPARENDAAM RESIDENT FINALLY RECEIVES $570,000 COMPENSATION FOR DAMAGES TO PROPERTY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

After months of persistent follow-ups and what he described as a prolonged “runaround” with government officials, Sparendaam resident and taxi driver Rennie Burnett, is finally breathing a sigh of relief, having received a $570,000 compensation package for flood-related damage to his property.

Mr. Burnett, whose home and personal belongings were severely damaged by floodwaters earlier this year, said the compensation brings a measure of closure after estimating his losses at more than $770,000. While the payout does not fully cover the total damage, he expressed gratitude that the matter was eventually addressed.

Speaking after receiving the funds, Burnett thanked the Ministry of Public Works and Utilities for honouring its financial commitment. He specifically acknowledged the intervention of Minister Juan Edghill, along with Christine Kissoon of the Ministry’s Secretariat Department and Kevin Samad, for their roles in facilitating the process.

The Sparendaam resident also credited HGPTV Nightly News for its extensive and consistent coverage of his ordeal, noting that public attention helped bring urgency to his case.

The flooding incident dates back to early September, when workers were dispatched to clear drains opposite Burnett’s home and a pump was installed to prevent water accumulation. However, according to Burnett, the pump operator ceased work prematurely, leaving the pump inactive. As a result, water levels rose steadily, inundating his yard and the lower flat of his house, causing extensive damage to household items.

Now armed with the long-awaited compensation, Burnett says he is finally able to face the Christmas season with a sense of relief and contentment, after months of financial and emotional strain.

Previous article
NATION BIDS FAREWELL TO VETERAN BROADCASTER, ACTOR AND DIRECTOR EXTRAORDINAIRE RON ROBINSON , HAILED BY PRESIDENT ALI AS A CULTURAL ICON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PNC CENTRAL EXEC EXPRESS CONCERNS OVER MAYOR AND TC 1

POLICE PROBING GUYANA GOLD BOARD OPERATIONS