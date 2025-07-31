GCCI EXTENDS INVITATION TO POLITICAL PARTIES TO CRITICALLY ANALYZE MANIFESTOS – GCCI PRESIDENT

GCCI President Urges Political Parties to Prioritize Business in Election Manifestos

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GUYANA — As Guyana prepares for the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) is calling on all contesting political parties to include pro-business policies in their manifestos to ensure continued economic growth and private sector development.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, GCCI President Katerina “Katy” Smith — the first woman to lead the organization — emphasized the need for clear, supportive strategies that will allow local businesses to thrive over the next five years.

“We have some areas that we would like to see in their manifesto… We want to ensure that businesses can benefit in the next five years,” Smith stated.

Maintaining Economic Momentum Beyond Elections

Smith noted that Guyana’s economy has been experiencing unprecedented growth, particularly since the onset of oil production, and stressed that this trajectory must be protected regardless of which political party forms the next government.

“What we have been observing is unprecedented growth and development in our economy, and we want to see that continue,” she said.

GCCI to Observe the Elections

To further support transparency in the electoral process, Smith revealed that the GCCI is seeking accreditation from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to allow its personnel to serve as official election observers.

“We are optimistic that all systems will be in place to deliver credible and transparent results,” she added.

Political Engagement Ongoing

The GCCI has already held policy meetings with two major political parties, and the Chamber has extended invitations to all other contesting parties for further engagement on business climate sustainability, regulatory reforms, investment policies, and economic diversification.

“If [other] political parties have an interest in meeting with the GCCI, we are willing to meet with them,” Smith affirmed.

Business Interests at the Ballot Box

With the private sector playing a growing role in Guyana’s development, the GCCI is positioning itself as a critical stakeholder in national decision-making. As the countdown to Election Day continues, the Chamber’s message to politicians is clear: sound policy, stability, and private sector engagement are non-negotiable for continued progress.

Like this: Like Loading...