CARPHA ROLLS OUT FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

CARPHA Launches Ambitious 2025–2030 Strategic Plan to Strengthen Caribbean Health Systems

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

GUYANA — The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has officially launched its 2025 to 2030 Strategic Plan, laying out a bold new vision to strengthen public health systems across the region through collaboration, innovation, and sustainable action.

The plan was unveiled on Wednesday at the PEXSA Suites and Corporate Center during a high-level ceremony attended by regional stakeholders and development partners. It follows a broad consultative process involving CARPHA member states, international donors, and health ministers across the Caribbean.

A Renewed Commitment to Resilience

Dr. Lisa Indar, CARPHA’s newly appointed Executive Director, described the five-year strategy as a “living blueprint” designed to guide regional health development while responding to fiscal, environmental, and geopolitical challenges.

“Today is not just about launching a plan. It is about renewing our collective determination… to build stronger, smarter, more resilient systems that can withstand the challenges of tomorrow,” she said.

Key Pillars of the Strategic Plan

The CARPHA Strategic Plan 2025–2030 outlines a supervisory approach that includes:

Enhanced coordination and collaboration among member states.

among member states. Improved delivery of technical interventions .

. Efficient use of limited resources and a focus on value-for-money healthcare .

. Strengthening of national health capacities and public health security .

and . Increased preparedness for climate-related and economic vulnerabilities.

Dr. Indar acknowledged the region’s fiscal constraints and aging health infrastructure but called the plan a “call to action” to move from vision to execution.

Political Will and Regional Unity

Grenada’s Minister of Health, Hon. Philip Telesford, praised the strategy as a result of steadfast leadership and regional commitment.

“Political commitment is not just about words… It is about showing up, investing in systems, empowering institutions, and standing shoulder to shoulder when the wind blows hardest,” Telesford declared.

Notable Absence from Guyana’s Health Ministry

Despite the significance of the regional health strategy, Guyana’s Ministry of Health was notably absent from the launch, which was focused on collective Caribbean progress and could have shared local perspectives.

The two-day CARPHA conference continues under the theme:

“Stronger Together: Advancing Caribbean Health through Collaboration, Innovation, and Sustainable Action.”

