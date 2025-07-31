Thursday, July 31, 2025
1823 MOVEMENT OBJECTS TO THE STATE ERECTING PAVILIONS ON PARADE GROUND

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
126

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Coalition Protests Gov’t Construction Near Sacred 1823 Monument Site Ahead of Emancipation Day

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Tensions are flaring ahead of Emancipation Day 2025 as the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport moves ahead with the construction of two pavilions and other structures near the 1823 Monument at Parade Ground—an area considered sacred by Afro-Guyanese advocacy groups.

The Coalition for the 1823 Monument, which has long guarded the historical and cultural integrity of the site, says it was neither informed nor consulted on the development.

“As we approach the 1st of August, we now have a fight on our hands for the Parade Ground,” declared Sister Pendugan, President of the coalition, during a recent demonstration. “That place is being desecrated.”

Sacred Ground, Silenced Voices

The Parade Ground marks the execution site of 31 enslaved Africans who participated in the 1823 Demerara Uprising—one of the largest recorded slave rebellions in Guyanese history. The coalition and members of the African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) argue that any construction within proximity to the monument—especially without proper community input—is an affront to ancestral memory.

“How could you say this government respects Afro-Guyanese while at the same time disrespecting the very ancestors we honor on Emancipation Day?” Sister Pendugan questioned. “If you disrespect my foreparents, common sense tells me you’re disrespecting me.”

Allegations of Disrespect and Exclusion

A source confirmed to HGP Nightly News that the Georgetown Mayor and City Council was also unaware of the project, raising questions about transparency and public engagement. Sister Pendugan claimed inquiries revealed the contractor was greenlit by the Minister of Culture himself, bypassing any form of consultation with the 1823 coalition.

She further warned Afro-Guyanese citizens not to tolerate such symbolic erasures, especially in a political climate where cultural respect and historical justice remain sensitive issues.

Historical Context

The 1823 Demerara Rebellion was a critical moment in Guyana’s history. Spanning from August 1823 to early 1824, the revolt was brutally suppressed. In its aftermath, 51 enslaved persons were sentenced to death, with 31 publicly executed at gallows located on the Parade Ground.

The site, marked by the 1823 Monument, stands not just as a symbol of resistance and resilience but also as a painful reminder of colonial brutality.

Cultural or Commercial Intent?

While the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has not publicly responded to the backlash, some speculate the pavilions are intended for public events or commercial purposes. However, critics argue that development should not come at the cost of cultural dignity.

Sister Pendugan closed with a passionate call for education and self-respect within Afro-Guyanese communities.

“These young people don’t even understand what’s being taken from them. That’s by design,” she said. “We have to change how we treat and respect ourselves—and our ancestors.”

Hgp Nightly News Staff
