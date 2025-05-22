FRUSTRATION GROWS AS GOV’T MOVES TO TERMINATE MICOBIE SCHOOL CONTRACT

More than two years after the heartbreaking Mahdia dormitory fire that claimed the lives of 20 children, the promise of a new secondary school for the nearby Region Eight community of Micobie now faces a major setback.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand announced on Thursday that the Ministry is taking steps to terminate the contract for the school’s construction, citing unacceptable delays and a lack of progress on the ground.

Speaking at the annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, Manickchand didn’t hide her frustration. While she acknowledged that bad weather and logistical challenges often slow projects in hinterland regions, she said the situation at Micobie goes beyond what can be reasonably excused.

“Micobie has no legitimate reason, in my respectful view,” she said.

The school was meant to be a symbol of healing and hope after the 2023 Mahdia tragedy, which shook the nation and led to widespread calls for better, safer educational opportunities for Indigenous and remote communities. The Micobie Secondary School was expected to serve around 150 students who now either travel long distances to attend school or go without entirely.

Construction officially began on July 23, 2024, with the project awarded to NK Engineering Services at a cost of $253.5 million. The government had already paid $76 million in mobilisation fees, and the school was supposed to be completed within six months.

Nearly a year later, the site shows little to no progress.

“We’ve been patient. We’ve held hands with contractors, trying to get these schools completed,” Manickchand said. “But we continue to have problems—projects not finishing on time, not done to specification, or simply not getting done at all.”

The Minister also admitted that the Ministry has its own issues to resolve. She said that monitoring and evaluation have been weak, allowing too many problems to go unchecked for too long.

While proud of the strides the country has made in education overall, Manickchand said she won’t shy away from tough decisions when students are left waiting.

“There are challenges that you are aware of—some we’re working with you to fix, and some we just have to walk away from. Terminate the contract and move on.”

The announcement was met with concern by toshaos and community leaders, who have long advocated for greater investment in the hinterland. Many are now left wondering how much longer the children of Micobie will have to wait for the school they were promised.

The Ministry has not yet outlined the next steps for the project, but Manickchand gave a clear signal: when it comes to delivering for students, the government is prepared to start over if it has to.

