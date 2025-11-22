FROM TABLE TENNIS CHAMPION TO LEGAL PROFESSIONAL

Sunday, November 23, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
BY: ANTONIO DEY | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS |

Guyana’s senior national table tennis champion, Shemar Britton, has added yet another major accomplishment to his already distinguished résumé—this time outside of the sports arena. Britton was formally admitted to the Bar as an Attorney-at-Law on October 15, 2025, before the Honourable Justice Nigel Niles, marking a significant personal and professional milestone.

Balancing Law and Sport: A Journey of Discipline

Speaking with Nightly News, Britton described the challenge of pursuing two bachelor’s degrees simultaneously—Law and Political Science—both of which he completed with First Class Honours, all while maintaining his competitive sporting commitments.

He admitted that the workload was immense, calling the experience a test of self-discipline, sacrifice, and time management. While many students opted to step away from sports to focus on academics, Britton continued to represent Guyana on the table tennis court.

His journey included completing his law degree at the University of the West Indies, followed by professional legal training at the Hugh Wooding Law School, culminating in his admission to practice law.

Achievements on and off the Court

Britton’s athletic career is equally distinguished. Earlier this year, he secured gold medals in the men’s doubles and mixed doubles categories before capturing the men’s senior national title at the National Senior Table Tennis Championships.

He finished the championship unbeaten with a 7–0 record, earning 14 points. He defeated Nigel Bryan 3–0 and repeated the performance against Jonathan Van Lange, who placed third overall.

Commitment to Service and Community

The former Queen’s College student credited his success to a strong support system of family, friends, and classmates, many of whom he described as becoming “like family” throughout his academic journey.

Britton emphasized that the late nights, intensive study sessions, and constant juggling between sports and academics were all worthwhile, as he aims to serve Guyana with the same dedication that once fueled his athletic career.

Looking Ahead

Now fully robed and sworn in, Attorney-at-Law Shemar Britton, LLB, LEC, says he intends to give back to his country in the field of law, continuing the spirit of national service that defined his sporting career.

Britton’s transition from national table tennis champion to legal professional underscores the power of discipline, perseverance, and the ability to excel in demanding fields simultaneously.

Britton is having a moment with Hon. Steven Jacobs, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. 
Attorney-at-Law Shemar Britton, LLB, LEC, along with a colleague, who has been admitted to the local bar.

