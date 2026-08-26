From Smoking Weed To The Pulpit, Gavrie Aims To Use Music And Ministry To Win Souls For Christ

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

MAHAICONY, REGION FIVE — Guyanese gospel artiste and prospective youth pastor Shaquille “Gavrie” Glasgow is turning his personal journey of redemption into a platform for youth empowerment across Guyana, channeling his transformation through his new single, “007 (Past Tense)” featuring Jarmo Tiu.

Once immersed in secular dancehall music, personal struggles, and marijuana use, the former President’s College alumnus experienced a spiritual awakening that reshaped his life, leading him to abandon secular productions to pursue pastoral ministry and gospel outreach full-time.

Overcoming Secular Struggles and Finding Purpose

Speaking to HGP Nightly News, Glasgow recounted his spiritual journey and the internal battles he faced as an only child navigating youth culture:

Early Foundations and Relapse: Baptized at age 11, he drifted away from the faith during his teenage years before rededicating his life at 19. By age 25, however, he stepped away from gospel collaborations with established artistes like DISI and transitioned into secular music production.

Baptized at age 11, he drifted away from the faith during his teenage years before rededicating his life at 19. By age 25, however, he stepped away from gospel collaborations with established artistes like DISI and transitioned into secular music production. The Turning Point: Confronting career stagnation and personal convictions, a candid conversation with a close friend forced him to confront the direction of his life.

Confronting career stagnation and personal convictions, a candid conversation with a close friend forced him to confront the direction of his life. Conviction and Decision: The interaction led to an immediate break from substance use and a firm decision to dedicate his creative talents exclusively to gospel ministry.

“I was telling them what I used to do—I used to preach, but now I’m doing secular stuff and I’m not seeing my way. She told me, ‘Maybe you’re supposed to be doing your music for Jesus,'” Glasgow shared. “The day after, that conversation stuck in my head. I tried smoking out a joint I had left, but I couldn’t even finish it because of the conviction in my heart. I gave my life back to Christ.”

“007 (Past Tense)”: A Anthem of Spiritual Discipline

His stage name, “Gavrie”—derived from the Hebrew meaning “Man of God”—serves as a daily reminder to remain grounded in faith.

His latest release, “007 (Past Tense)” (featuring Jarmo Tiu), uses creative wordplay to emphasize spiritual discipline, personal purity, and leaving destructive past lifestyles behind.

“Double 007, got license to kill / Kill all my flesh, Christ ah di way, gonna walk in His will / Past tense, all of my sins dem ah past tense…”

Community Mentorship and Youth Ministry

Alongside his mother, who serves as a local pastor, Glasgow is actively training for pastoral leadership while using digital media to mentor at-risk youth:

Digital Ministry: Through his digital platform, “Shaquille Preaches,” he creates relatable, scripture-based content addressing mental health, peer pressure, and substance abuse.

Through his digital platform, he creates relatable, scripture-based content addressing mental health, peer pressure, and substance abuse. Community Outreach: Based in Mahaicony, he organizes grassroots youth discussions and creative workshops to steer teenagers away from delinquency and toward positive lifestyle choices.

Glasgow affirmed that he has no regrets walking away from the secular music circuit, noting that his ultimate mission is to show young people that faith and modern creativity can work hand-in-hand to build lasting purpose.