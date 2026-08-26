WALTON RAISES CONCERN OVER ALLEGED DETENTION OF OPPOSITION LEADER, MPS

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Member of Parliament Amanza Walton has raised concerns over what she describes as the apparent detention of the Opposition Leader and other Members of Parliament.

In a statement, Walton said she was in direct contact with colleagues aboard a vessel being towed along the Demerara River.

She claimed the MPs had already docked at Friendship and were on the wharf when police arrived.

According to Walton, the vessel was subsequently taken under tow with the MPs aboard. She is now demanding that authorities disclose where they are being taken and the legal basis for the action.

Walton also claimed MP Natasha Singh is under arrest at a police station. She called for confirmation of Singh’s location, safety and legal status.

The MP has also appealed to the leadership of the Joint Services to ensure ranks act with restraint and political impartiality.

She called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to monitor the situation involving the MPs. Walton acknowledged that Members of Parliament are not above the law.

However, she maintained that any action taken by law enforcement must have a clear legal basis and respect due process.