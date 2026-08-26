KING CHARLES III TO VISIT GUYANA IN OCTOBER

HGP Nightly News – King Charles III is expected to visit Guyana later this year after accepting an invitation from the government. The visit is expected in the latter part of October.

It will form part of Their Majesties’ Autumn Tour, announced by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

The visit will also coincide with 60 years of bilateral relations between Guyana and the United Kingdom.

Relations between the two countries have expanded in recent years. Cooperation now covers trade, investment, climate action and development.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has also maintained high-level engagement with the United Kingdom since taking office.

In 2022, Ali travelled to London for the Caribbean Council’s House of Lords Annual Reception.

He also led a Guyanese delegation at an investment seminar aimed at attracting new business to the country.

Further details on the King’s visit are expected closer to October