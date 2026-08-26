Regions Five And Six Farmers Witness Signing Of Agricultural Development Partnership Deal

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

NEW AMSTERDAM, BERBICE — Farmers across Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canadian consulting firm Darby McClellan Consulting Inc., establishing a public-private agricultural partnership aimed at boosting local production, introducing modern technology, and expanding export access for Guyanese produce.

The agreement serves as the foundational stage of a multi-phase initiative structured to attract direct private investment, modernize post-harvest logistics, and support farmer-led agro-processing ventures.

Modernization, Agro-Processing, and Protecting Land Ownership

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Josh McClellan, founder and principal representative of Darby McClellan Consulting Inc., outlined the strategic framework of the proposed agricultural initiatives:

Technology & Cold-Chain Infrastructure: Establishing solar-powered regional cold storage hubs and equipment leasing programs to reduce post-harvest losses.

Establishing solar-powered regional cold storage hubs and equipment leasing programs to reduce post-harvest losses. Agro-Processing & Packaging: Developing farmer-owned agro-processing centers, alongside commercial branding and quality packaging to meet international export compliance.

Developing farmer-owned agro-processing centers, alongside commercial branding and quality packaging to meet international export compliance. Digital Market Access: Deploying digital platforms to connect Berbice producers directly with overseas buyers, agro-processors, and private investors.

Deploying digital platforms to connect Berbice producers directly with overseas buyers, agro-processors, and private investors. Protection of Land Tenure: McClellan addressed historical concerns regarding foreign agricultural exploitation, assuring farmers that land titles remain entirely under their ownership.

“The only assets provided in these project ideas is around machinery… It is not going to be your land,” Josh McClellan affirmed to attending farmers. “Our focus is building a transparent partnership centered on equipment access, agro-processing, and opening real export markets while you maintain complete control over your property.”

Parliamentary and Municipal Endorsements

The development initiative received strong backing from regional leaders and parliamentary representatives present at the event.

Transforming Rural Incomes: A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament Vinceroy Jordan highlighted that agriculture remains central to Guyana’s economic resilience, stressing that modern technology and expanded drainage and irrigation are vital to feeding the nation and unlocking global food markets.

A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament highlighted that agriculture remains central to Guyana’s economic resilience, stressing that modern technology and expanded drainage and irrigation are vital to feeding the nation and unlocking global food markets. Municipal Support: Mayor of New Amsterdam Wainwright McIntosh pledged the full backing of the New Amsterdam Town Council to assist farmers in navigating public-private arrangements and scaling up local agribusiness.

“Marketing and the ability today of this cooperation to enhance all of those—to help us not only to develop as communities but expand as a nation and be able to feed the nations of the world,” MP Vinceroy Jordan stated. “Our duty and responsibility as leaders is to get you that support that you will need, whether it is public-private partnerships or technical assistance,” Mayor Wainwright McIntosh added.

Following the initial signing, stakeholders and consulting teams will continue structured community consultations across Regions Five and Six to finalize operational plans before expanding the model into other agricultural belts across Guyana.