M.V. Barima Affected Families Recieve More Than $75m In Support – H.E.A.R.T. Secretariat

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — More than $75 million (GYD) has been disbursed to support families and survivors affected by the M.V. Barima maritime disaster, as the government-led H.E.A.R.T. Initiative (Hope, Empathy, Aid, Resilience, and Trust) accelerates multi-sectoral relief and rehabilitation efforts across Guyana.

Launched on July 31, 2026, by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and coordinated under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Dominic Shepherd, the Secretariat has provided direct relief to over 750 affected individuals across all ten administrative regions following the July 18 tragedy.

Comprehensive Financial and Material Support

The Secretariat confirmed that financial allocations have prioritized immediate emergency and funeral costs alongside education and household essentials:

Funeral and Memorial Subsidies: Over $75 million has directly funded funeral arrangements, memorial services, and traditional wake expenses for grieving households.

Over has directly funded funeral arrangements, memorial services, and traditional wake expenses for grieving households. Family Care & Back-to-School Support: Affected households have received comprehensive food hampers, backpacks, textbooks, and essential school supplies ahead of the September academic term.

Affected households have received comprehensive food hampers, backpacks, textbooks, and essential school supplies ahead of the September academic term. Housing and Land Allocations: Twenty vulnerable families have been approved for land titles and fully constructed turnkey houses through the Ministry of Housing and Water, facilitating urgent relocation for displaced households.

Psycho-Social Support, Vital Records, and Legal Aid

To address the long-term impact on affected communities, the initiative has mobilized social services and legal professionals.

Trauma & Psycho-Social Counseling: Mental health teams, clinical psychologists, and social workers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security are actively deployed across Regions One, Three, Four, Seven, and Nine .

Mental health teams, clinical psychologists, and social workers from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security are actively deployed across . Expedited Replacement of Civil Documents: State agencies are fast-tracking the free replacement of national identification cards, passports, and driver’s licenses lost at sea during the capsizing.

State agencies are fast-tracking the free replacement of national identification cards, passports, and driver’s licenses lost at sea during the capsizing. Estate and Probate Legal Guidance: Specialized legal teams are assisting relatives with estate administration, letters of administration, guardianship proceedings, and probate matters without cost to the families.

Specialized legal teams are assisting relatives with estate administration, letters of administration, guardianship proceedings, and probate matters without cost to the families. Private Sector Contributions: Telecommunication providers and corporate donors have contributed logistical support, financial resources, and connectivity infrastructure to aid outreach.

Next Phase: International Partnership and Community Outreach

As the H.E.A.R.T. Secretariat enters its next operational phase of deep community-level needs assessments, bilateral coordination is expanding:

UNICEF Partnership: A formal engagement with UNICEF representatives is scheduled for Wednesday to finalize an expanded child-protection and family-welfare support framework.

A formal engagement with UNICEF representatives is scheduled for Wednesday to finalize an expanded child-protection and family-welfare support framework. Region Four Legal Clinics: The initiative’s legal advisory panel is slated to host targeted engagement sessions with affected relatives residing across Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) to resolve outstanding administrative and welfare matters.