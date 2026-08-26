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MOHAMED REMAINS IN POLICE CUSTODY AFTER VESSEL SEARCH

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed has been detained following a late-night search of a private vessel at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, according to a statement from his office.

The incident reportedly began around 10:15 p.m. when ranks from the Police Force, Defence Force and Coast Guard arrived at a wharf at Mohamed’s premises. Mohamed was reportedly aboard the docked vessel with MPs Odessa Primus and Natasha Lewis.

Other Opposition MPs were also at the wharf.According to the statement, officers requested permission to search the vessel, citing “reasonable suspicion” of illegal activity.

The vessel was later disconnected from the wharf and towed to the Marine Wing at Ruimveldt.A search was conducted there. The Opposition claims nothing illegal was found.

Police reportedly informed Mohamed that the vessel would nevertheless be detained because its relevant documentation had not been produced.

The statement said Mohamed later requested documentation confirming the vessel’s detention but was instead asked to sign a police statement.

He declined.

Mohamed was subsequently informed that he was under arrest under the “Maritime Act,” according to the Opposition. His office claims officers did not identify the specific provision under which he was being held.

The Opposition is now demanding that authorities provide the legal and factual basis for the detention.

It has also questioned whether the action was politically motivated, particularly since Mohamed was expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.

The statement said all available legal and constitutional avenues will be pursued.

Police have not yet publicly provided their account of the circumstances outlined in the Opposition’s statement.

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