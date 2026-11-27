HGP Nightly News – Guyana will need approximately US$4.8 billion to modernise its electricity transmission and distribution networks as growing demand places additional pressure on the existing infrastructure.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the disclosure on Thursday during the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association’s annual awards ceremony.

According to Jagdeo, peak electricity demand has climbed from 130 megawatts in 2019 to 216 megawatts in recent days, while GPL’s customer base has expanded from 184,000 to 231,000.

He attributed the increase to business expansion, higher household incomes and greater use of electrical appliances, including air conditioning units.

Jagdeo said approximately US$2.3 billion would be required for the country’s transmission backbone, while another US$2.5 billion would be needed to upgrade its distribution infrastructure.

The proposed works include replacing transformers and upgrading approximately 1,500 kilometres of the electricity network.

The Vice President acknowledged that existing power lines are becoming overloaded and that damage to a single utility pole could disrupt electricity supply across wider areas.

Meanwhile, Jagdeo acknowledged significant delays and increased costs associated with the Gas-to-Energy Project.

Under the revised timeline, the single-cycle unit is expected to be completed by the end of March 2027, with the combined-cycle unit expected around June.

Jagdeo defended the Government’s decision to pursue a negotiated settlement with the contractor rather than arbitration, arguing that further delays could prove costly.

According to him, importing fuel to generate the equivalent of the project’s anticipated 300 megawatts could cost more than US$300 million annually.

He also revealed that the cost of generating electricity has increased to approximately US$0.3456 per kilowatt-hour this year, while electricity rates have remained at US$0.23.

Jagdeo said electricity generated through the Gas-to-Energy Project is expected to be sold to GPL at approximately US$0.05 per kilowatt-hour.

The Vice President also disclosed that the Government expects its proposed natural gas liquids arrangements to facilitate a 50% reduction in cooking gas prices.

Jagdeo acknowledged that some projects could experience further delays but maintained that expanding generation capacity and modernising the electricity network are necessary to meet Guyana’s growing energy needs.