HGP Nightly News – Public servants are being urged to prepare for protests, picketing and withdrawal of labour as the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) intensifies its demands for a negotiated salary increase for 2026.

In a November 25 circular, the union accused the Government of deliberately delaying wage negotiations and attempting to bypass collective bargaining through unilateral salary announcements.

According to the GPSU, scheduled meetings to commence negotiations were postponed on four separate occasions.

The union claimed that one meeting was cancelled on the same day President Irfaan Ali announced that salary increases would be guided by existing multi-year agreements.

However, the GPSU maintains that its previous agreement expired at the end of 2025, having provided for salary increases of 10% in 2024 and 8% in 2025.

It insists that no salary increase was negotiated for 2026.

Meanwhile, the union claims that its research shows essential monthly household expenses increased by 67% between 2024 and 2026, moving from $161,950 to $270,474.

These expenses include food, housing, transportation, utilities, healthcare and education.

The GPSU has proposed a 20% salary increase alongside a $15,000 flat-dollar adjustment, or alternatively, a 35% cost-of-living adjustment.

It is also seeking a minimum monthly salary of $140,000 and a new three-year agreement.

The union further accused the Government of failing to honour previous commitments to regular engagement.

In its latest circular, the GPSU Executive Council urged members to attend upcoming branch meetings, reject unilateral salary adjustments and prepare for lawful industrial action should negotiations continue to stall.

The union maintains that public servants must be prepared to defend their collective bargaining rights and demand a living wage.

No date for industrial action was announced in the circular.