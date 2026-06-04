WIN LEADER ACCUSES NORTON OF USING HIS NAME TO STAY POLITICALLY RELEVANT

HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed is accusing PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton of using his name to remain politically relevant, after Norton claimed that Mohamed entered politics to avoid extradition to the United States.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mohamed dismissed Norton’s allegation as false, politically motivated and unsupported by the sequence of events.

According to Mohamed, Norton should focus on addressing challenges within the PNCR rather than attacking him and the WIN Movement.

Mohamed argued that many persons have become disillusioned with the PNCR and questioned Norton’s record as Leader of the Opposition.

He also claimed that, with the support of the WIN Movement, he has been able to accomplish more in one year than Norton did during his tenure as Opposition Leader.

The WIN Leader said his decision to enter politics was driven by a desire to serve the Guyanese people, not by any legal matter abroad.

He said his public work began before he formally launched WIN, pointing to humanitarian and charitable activities carried out across the country on Guyana’s Independence Day in May 2025.

Mohamed said it was the support and encouragement of ordinary Guyanese that convinced him to pursue elected office.

Responding directly to Norton’s claim, Mohamed said the timeline does not support the allegation that he entered politics to avoid extradition.

He maintained that his entry into politics came before any extradition request and suggested that legal pressure against him intensified only after he became a political figure.

Mohamed also alleged that President Irfaan Ali, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and Attorney General Anil Nandlall had previously warned him against entering politics and threatened to apply pressure if he continued.

He claimed that since launching his political movement, he has faced repeated attacks targeting both his personal reputation and his business interests.

The WIN Leader further rejected the suggestion that holding political office could shield him from extradition proceedings.

He said serving as Opposition Leader does not prevent any person from being extradited if the legal requirements are met.

For Mohamed, that makes Norton’s argument baseless.

He said his focus remains on representing Guyanese citizens, strengthening WIN, and preparing the movement for the upcoming elections.

The exchange marks another public clash between two opposition figures at a time when questions continue over opposition unity, political credibility and the future shape of any anti-PPP/C challenge.