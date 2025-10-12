FROM MOURNING TO THE HALLS OF JUSTICE — DEN AMSTEL’S CAPREACE WALKS EMBODIES FAITH AND RESILIENCE

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

In a world where communities like Sophia, Den Amstel, Albouystown, and Buxton are too often judged by stereotypes tied to poverty, crime, and social struggle, Capreace Walks has rewritten the narrative — walking by faith, not by sight, into the Hall of Justice.

At just 24 years old, the Attorney-at-Law is an emblem of perseverance and purpose. Speaking with HGPTV Nightly News, Walks shared that her journey through the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago was one of intense emotional and spiritual testing.

“Many times I felt like giving up. There were moments when the weight felt unbearable — times I wanted to call my mother and say, ‘I’m coming back home to Guyana,’” she recalled.

Anchored by Faith and Family

Walks described the loss of her grandparents — who were central to her upbringing and education — as the most painful chapter of her journey.

“They believed in me so much. Their faith became my drive to push harder and make them proud,” she said.

Determined to honor both her family and her village of Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, she declared that her success was not just personal but symbolic.

“I wanted every boy and girl from my village to see that they can make it too. I was doing it for Den Amstel.”

A Message of Integrity and Gratitude

The young attorney credited her parents, village community, and faith in God for the strength that carried her through years of study and sacrifice.

“My parents made immeasurable sacrifices — financially and spiritually. My success is their victory,” she said gratefully.

Walks emphasized that for her, law is not merely about mastering statutes and procedures, but about justice, representation, and advocacy.

“Law is about being the voice for the voiceless — representing those who are underrepresented and misrepresented,” she affirmed.

Faith at the Core

In closing, Walks urged aspiring lawyers to remain humble, prayerful, and steadfast in faith.

“Always keep God at the center of everything. No matter how difficult it gets, don’t give up on yourself. Trust God — He will deliver you. Prayer changes situations. That’s what my family, especially my grandparents, taught me.”

Guyanese Excellence at Hugh Wooding Law School

Walks was among several Guyanese law graduates who recently completed their Legal Education Certificate at the Hugh Wooding Law School. Notable fellow graduates include Jensen Samaroo, Eden Corbin, Brittany Croal, Chantelle Paul, Nia LaToya Williams, and Angel Stephens.

In total, 200 students from across the Caribbean graduated this year. Among them, Rodley Mathoo and Keona Higgins of Guyana emerged as top performers, collectively earning five academic prizes — underscoring yet again the excellence of Guyanese students on the regional legal stage.

Like this: Like Loading...