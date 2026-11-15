HomeNewsFrom Childhood Passion To Creative Business: Kayarah Hazlewood Turns Art Into A...
NewsBUSINESS

From Childhood Passion To Creative Business: Kayarah Hazlewood Turns Art Into A Career

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
38

24-Year-Old Guyanese Artist Turns Lifelong Drawing Gift into Nkechi’s Muse Gallery

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — What began as a lifelong love for drawing and a search for income during the COVID-19 pandemic has blossomed into a thriving creative enterprise for 24-year-old Guyanese artist and entrepreneur Kayarah Hazlewood, founder and proprietor of Nkechi’s Muse Gallery.

Launched online in July 2021 with encouragement from family and friends, the digital gallery—named after one of Hazlewood’s own names, “Nkechi”—offers original paintings, custom-commissioned artwork, sketches, and home décor. Recently, the self-taught creative expanded into hand-painted fabrics and apparel, a move that has sparked surging customer demand and opened new avenues into fashion design.

Artistic Foundations: From St. Stanislaus College to Pandemic Entrepreneurship

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Hazlewood—a former St. Stanislaus College alumna and University of Guyana graduate—traced how early classroom exposure and targeted summer training helped turn her personal hobby into a sustainable business:

  • Early Visual Arts Exposure: While she grew up sketching, Hazlewood was formally introduced to painting during a single year of Visual Arts in secondary school, later sharpening her technical foundation through an August program at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art.
  • Pandemic Catalyst: After completing school without formal employment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hazlewood heeded loved ones’ encouragement to monetize her artistic talent, founding Nkechi’s Muse Gallery in July 2021.
  • Branching into Fabric & Fashion: Prompted by a friend and mentor who challenged her to experiment with painting on textiles, Hazlewood stepped outside her comfort zone. The positive reception of her inaugural fabric piece generated steady referrals, inspiring her to integrate clothing design into her future roadmap while staying grounded in fine visual arts.

“It was up until I was in secondary [school], I was introduced to painting in Visual Arts and did that for one year… The encouragement came during the pandemic. At the time I did not have a job—I just finished school—and I said, ‘This is my way of making money.’… The gallery offers not only original pieces that I do, but mostly customized pieces. I also do home decors, and recently I would have transitioned into doing fabric paintings.” — Kayarah Hazlewood, Proprietor of Nkechi’s Muse Gallery

Afrocentric Storytelling and Calls for Greater Cultural Platforms

Deeply inspired by her Afrocentric identity, Hazlewood weaves elements of cultural heritage into her visual storytelling, using canvas and fabric alike to celebrate her roots. Despite her growing online clientele, however, she believes Guyana’s creative ecosystem must provide broader public platforms for visual artists:

  • Integrating Art into National Celebrations: Rather than confining exhibitions exclusively to traditional art galleries, Hazlewood urged event organizers and state planners to incorporate visual artists directly into major cultural observances such as Emancipation and Indigenous Heritage events.
  • Global Ambitions: Looking ahead, Hazlewood plans to transition Nkechi’s Muse Gallery from an exclusively digital storefront into a physical studio and gallery space while taking her bespoke Guyanese art and painted apparel to international markets.

“It does not even have to be at a particular art gallery, but it can be at Emancipation—we have the Indigenous events that the government usually hosts—so why not incorporate the visual arts in those areas as well?” — Kayarah Hazlewood

Previous article
Dr. Vishnu Doerga Unveils “Bankable”: A Roadmap to Help Entrepreneurs Build Stronger And Sustainable Businesses
Next article
Police Confirm Body Found in Mahaicony Canal Is Missing 13-Year-Old Aria Roopnaran
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID