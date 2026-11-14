HomeEDUCATIONWestminster Secondary School Unveils 2026/2027 Student Government Council
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Westminster Secondary School Unveils 2026/2027 Student Government Council

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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LA PARFAITE HARMONIE, WEST BANK DEMERARAWestminster Secondary School has officially introduced its 2026/2027 Student Government, installing a nine-member council of student executives and grade-level representatives tasked with championing student welfare, school discipline, environmental stewardship, and peer advocacy throughout the academic year.

Led by newly installed School President Rajin Latchman and Vice President Monea Fletchman, the incoming student council brings together executive officers and elected Members of Parliament (MPs) spanning Grades 7 through 11 to serve as the formal bridge between the student body and school administration.

Executive Board: Leadership, Operations, and Financial Stewardship

At the helm of the 2026/2027 administration are four executive officers responsible for coordinating council governance, documentation, and school-wide initiatives:

  • School President — Rajin Latchman: Provides overarching leadership to the Student Government, presides over council meetings, and represents the collective interests and concerns of the entire student body.
  • Vice President — Monea Fletchman: Supports the School President, assists in overseeing council operations, and ensures approved plans and student-led initiatives are effectively executed.
  • Secretary — Jasmine Mangar: Maintains organizational continuity by preparing meeting agendas, recording official minutes, and managing key council documentation.
  • Treasurer — Troydel Nails: Oversees the Student Government’s finances, fundraising records, and activity budgets while promoting transparency and financial responsibility.

Grade-Level Members of Parliament (MPs): Targeted Student Advocacy

Complementing the executive arm are five grade-level Members of Parliament, each holding a specialized portfolio focused on campus life, student engagement, and school culture:

Building Youth Leadership on the West Bank Demerara

Through its structured parliamentary model—combining executive oversight with portfolio-based grade representation—Westminster Secondary School’s 2026/2027 Student Government is positioned to foster civic responsibility, peer accountability, and collaborative problem-solving across the Region Three institution.

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