PRESIDENT ALI LECTURES BELIZE PARLIAMENT ON ACCOUNTABILITY AND DEMOCRACY

By Tiana Cole

President Irfaan Ali underscored the critical importance of accountability, strong democratic institutions, and respect for international law during a special sitting of the Belizean Parliament.

In his address, President Ali highlighted the role of accountable leadership in safeguarding democracy and ensuring sustainable national development. He stressed that democratic institutions must be protected and strengthened to maintain public trust and uphold the rule of law, particularly amid global uncertainty and complex geopolitical challenges.

The Guyanese Head of State also underscored the importance of adherence to international law, noting that respect for established legal frameworks is essential for peaceful coexistence among nations and for resolving disputes through diplomatic and lawful means rather than conflict.

President Ali’s remarks focused on the shared responsibilities of governments across the Caribbean and the wider international community to promote transparency, good governance, and institutional integrity. He cited accountability as a cornerstone of effective governance, arguing that leaders must remain accountable to their citizens to foster inclusive growth and social stability.

The special sitting was viewed as a significant moment of regional engagement, reinforcing diplomatic ties between Guyana and Belize and reflecting a shared commitment to democratic principles within the Caribbean Community.

Observers say the address resonated strongly with ongoing regional conversations about governance reform, institutional resilience, and the role of leadership in protecting democratic norms.

