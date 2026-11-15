Chinese Landing Toshao Assaulted Amid Escalating Mining Dispute

‘An Attack on Indigenous Leadership and Collective Well-Being’: Chinese Landing Toshao Nikita Miller Assaulted and Robbed Amid Region One Mining Dispute

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

CHINESE LANDING, REGION ONE — Long-simmering conflicts over unauthorized mining operations on Indigenous titled lands in Chinese Landing, Barima-Waini (Region One), erupted into violent confrontation on Thursday night, leaving Toshao Nikita Miller injured after she was reportedly beaten, dragged through mud, and robbed of her licensed firearm and mobile phone during a dispute over village territory.

Social media video recordings circulating from the scene depict the aftermath of the alleged assault, showing the bruised and mud-covered village leader recounting how shots were fired over the heads of residents as villagers fled for safety.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage from Indigenous leaders, human rights advocates, and parliamentary opposition representatives, who are demanding an immediate independent investigation and ministerial intervention to protect Indigenous land rights.

The Thursday Night Clash: Excavator Seizure Attempt and Gunfire

According to preliminary reports gathered from community members, the confrontation escalated after the Chinese Landing Village Council moved to enforce a local ban against unauthorized mining on community lands:

Accused Perpetrators: Miner Rylon Adolphus , also known as “Isaac,” and several male associates are accused of assaulting Toshao Miller after the Village Council attempted to seize an excavator suspected of operating illegally on titled village territory. Adolphus had allegedly continued mining operations despite an explicit Village Council prohibition barring entry onto the land.

Miner , also known as “Isaac,” and several male associates are accused of assaulting Toshao Miller after the Village Council attempted to seize an excavator suspected of operating illegally on titled village territory. Adolphus had allegedly continued mining operations despite an explicit Village Council prohibition barring entry onto the land. Assault, Robbery, and Gunfire: During the altercation, Miller was reportedly beaten, dragged through the mud, and relieved of her licensed firearm and cell phone. Preliminary reports indicate that gunfire erupted—with shots discharged over the heads of residents—forcing Miller’s brother and other villagers to flee into nearby bushes, while the community’s all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was seized.

“As you can see, my hair, skin… ten shots over residents’ heads…” — Toshao Nikita Miller, Chinese Landing

Indigenous Leaders and Advocates Condemn State Inaction

The attack on a sitting female village leader drew sharp condemnation from Indigenous governance figures and rights defenders, who pointed to years of unresolved mining disputes in Chinese Landing:

Kako Village Toshao Romario Hastings: Warning that Thursday night’s violence was the predictable result of long-festering territorial disputes left unaddressed by authorities, Hastings emphasized that targeting a village chief strikes at the heart of Indigenous self-governance.

Warning that Thursday night’s violence was the predictable result of long-festering territorial disputes left unaddressed by authorities, Hastings emphasized that targeting a village chief strikes at the heart of Indigenous self-governance. Indigenous Rights Activist Dr. Laura George: Describing the assault as “horrifying,” Dr. George placed direct accountability on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration for failing to revoke disputed mining concessions issued on Chinese Landing lands without community consent, calling for the government to step down over its failure to protect citizens’ safety.

Describing the assault as “horrifying,” Dr. George placed direct accountability on the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration for failing to revoke disputed mining concessions issued on Chinese Landing lands without community consent, calling for the government to step down over its failure to protect citizens’ safety. WIN Representative & Activist Leslyn Lowe: Urged Indigenous peoples across Guyana to unite and demand meaningful enforcement of their constitutional and territorial rights.

“I think if we allow issues significant as this to persist, I believe it will lead to this kind of encounter… gravely unfortunate. I believe that we were heading there slowly, although avoidable, and this is the result of unresolved issues that have been festering [in] communities for a long time. The attack on leadership is an attack [on] their collective well-being.” — Romario Hastings, Toshao of Kako Village

“It is horrifying… The PPP refused to revoke those [lands]… and the PPP is to be held accountable for this… When the government of the day cannot ensure that its own citizens’ [rights, protections and safety exist], they are not doing the job… The PPP/C need to step down.” — Dr. Laura George, Indigenous Rights Activist

“It needs to stop and it will not stop [until Indigenous people] stand together as one… Only by doing that would they see changes.” — Leslyn Lowe, WIN Representative and Indigenous Rights Activist

Parliamentary Opposition and APA Demand Ministerial Delegation

Joining calls for urgent accountability, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Natural Resources Haddiyah Mohamed demanded a comprehensive, independent probe into both Thursday night’s attack and the broader pattern of intimidation in the village:

Dangerous Precedent for Village Leaders: MP Mohamed warned that allowing a female Toshao to be assaulted while defending her community’s titled lands sets a perilous precedent that threatens the safety of every Indigenous leader across Guyana.

MP Mohamed warned that allowing a female Toshao to be assaulted while defending her community’s titled lands sets a perilous precedent that threatens the safety of every Indigenous leader across Guyana. Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) Statement: In a formal statement, the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) condemned the violence as an assault on the safety, dignity, and fundamental rights of Indigenous communities. Accusing the government of ignoring repeated warnings regarding mining-related intimidation, environmental degradation, and threats to residents, the APA urged Minister of Amerindian Affairs Sarah Browne-Shadeek—alongside the Ministers of Home Affairs and Natural Resources and senior police officials—to immediately lead a delegation to Chinese Landing to safeguard titled lands and deliver lasting accountability.

“We are calling on the relevant authorities [for an] immediate independent investigation into what has transpired last night and the past few months… When you have a female Toshao that is beaten, it sets a dangerous precedent. How can they feel safe [to govern and protect] their communities and their villages?” — MP Haddiyah Mohamed, Shadow Minister of Natural Resources