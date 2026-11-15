HomeNewsMohamed Remains Behind Bars As High Court Fast-Tracks Bail Challenge
NewsPolitics

Mohamed Remains Behind Bars As High Court Fast-Tracks Bail Challenge

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
79

‘Presumed Innocent, Yet Pretrial Release Premature’: High Court Denies Azruddin Mohamed Temporary Bail, Fast-Tracks Substantive Judicial Review to November 17

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed will remain incarcerated at the Lusignan Prison through the weekend after the Demerara High Court refused his urgent application for temporary interim bail on Friday, November 13, 2026—while simultaneously expediting the substantive judicial review challenging the legality of his remand to Tuesday, November 17, at 9:00 a.m.

Delivering her ruling in the judicial review proceedings brought by Mohamed’s mother, Bonita Mohamed, High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif balanced constitutional liberty protections against procedural fairness, finding that granting immediate release at an interlocutory stage would prematurely award the primary substantive relief sought before the court has fully examined whether Magistrate Abigail Gibbs acted lawfully when she denied bail on October 30.

At the same time, Justice Chandra-Hanif rejected an urgent attempt by the state respondents to have the judicial review action thrown out altogether, bringing forward the substantive hearing by six days from its previously scheduled November 23 fixture.

The Judicial Balancing Act: Why Interim Bail Was Refused

In explaining why Mohamed must remain on remand pending Tuesday’s substantive arguments, Justice Chandra-Hanif articulated clear constitutional principles governing pretrial detention and judicial review:

  • Presumption of Innocence Affirmed: The judge emphasized on the record that Mohamed has not been convicted of any criminal offence and remains entitled to the full constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
  • Pretrial Custody Not Punitive: Justice Chandra-Hanif stressed that remanding an accused person prior to trial must never be used as a form of punishment.
  • Premature Substantive Relief: Despite those protections, the court ruled that granting interim bail prior to examining the full record would effectively give the applicant the core outcome he seeks in the judicial review before the court has adjudicated whether Magistrate Gibbs’ October 30 ruling was legally flawed.
  • Disputed Detention Complaints: Addressing complaints about Mohamed’s conditions of confinement at Lusignan Prison, Justice Chandra-Hanif described the allegations as serious but noted they remain disputed by prison authorities and do not, on their own, establish that the Magistrate’s original remand decision was unlawful.

Respondents’ Dismissal Bid Rejected; Expedited Timetable Ordered

While denying immediate release, the High Court ensured the constitutional challenge will be resolved rapidly rather than delayed:

  • Case Preserved on the Merits: Justice Chandra-Hanif dismissed an urgent application by the respondents seeking to have the judicial review proceedings thrown out at the threshold.
  • Compressed Filing Schedule: Both the defense and state legal teams have been ordered to file and exchange all remaining written legal arguments by Monday, November 16, 2026.
  • Fast-Tracked Hearing: The substantive judicial review hearing will convene on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:00 a.m.—replacing the original November 23 date and placing the legality of Mohamed’s Cybercrime Act remand squarely before the bench early next week.
Previous article
Westminster Secondary School Unveils 2026/2027 Student Government Council
Next article
Chinese Landing Toshao Assaulted Amid Escalating Mining Dispute
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID