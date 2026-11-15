Mohamed Remains Behind Bars As High Court Fast-Tracks Bail Challenge

‘Presumed Innocent, Yet Pretrial Release Premature’: High Court Denies Azruddin Mohamed Temporary Bail, Fast-Tracks Substantive Judicial Review to November 17

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed will remain incarcerated at the Lusignan Prison through the weekend after the Demerara High Court refused his urgent application for temporary interim bail on Friday, November 13, 2026—while simultaneously expediting the substantive judicial review challenging the legality of his remand to Tuesday, November 17, at 9:00 a.m.

Delivering her ruling in the judicial review proceedings brought by Mohamed’s mother, Bonita Mohamed, High Court Judge Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif balanced constitutional liberty protections against procedural fairness, finding that granting immediate release at an interlocutory stage would prematurely award the primary substantive relief sought before the court has fully examined whether Magistrate Abigail Gibbs acted lawfully when she denied bail on October 30.

At the same time, Justice Chandra-Hanif rejected an urgent attempt by the state respondents to have the judicial review action thrown out altogether, bringing forward the substantive hearing by six days from its previously scheduled November 23 fixture.

The Judicial Balancing Act: Why Interim Bail Was Refused

In explaining why Mohamed must remain on remand pending Tuesday’s substantive arguments, Justice Chandra-Hanif articulated clear constitutional principles governing pretrial detention and judicial review:

Presumption of Innocence Affirmed: The judge emphasized on the record that Mohamed has not been convicted of any criminal offence and remains entitled to the full constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

The judge emphasized on the record that Mohamed has not been convicted of any criminal offence and remains entitled to the full constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Pretrial Custody Not Punitive: Justice Chandra-Hanif stressed that remanding an accused person prior to trial must never be used as a form of punishment.

Justice Chandra-Hanif stressed that remanding an accused person prior to trial must never be used as a form of punishment. Premature Substantive Relief: Despite those protections, the court ruled that granting interim bail prior to examining the full record would effectively give the applicant the core outcome he seeks in the judicial review before the court has adjudicated whether Magistrate Gibbs’ October 30 ruling was legally flawed.

Despite those protections, the court ruled that granting interim bail prior to examining the full record would effectively give the applicant the core outcome he seeks in the judicial review before the court has adjudicated whether Magistrate Gibbs’ October 30 ruling was legally flawed. Disputed Detention Complaints: Addressing complaints about Mohamed’s conditions of confinement at Lusignan Prison, Justice Chandra-Hanif described the allegations as serious but noted they remain disputed by prison authorities and do not, on their own, establish that the Magistrate’s original remand decision was unlawful.

Respondents’ Dismissal Bid Rejected; Expedited Timetable Ordered

While denying immediate release, the High Court ensured the constitutional challenge will be resolved rapidly rather than delayed:

Case Preserved on the Merits: Justice Chandra-Hanif dismissed an urgent application by the respondents seeking to have the judicial review proceedings thrown out at the threshold.

Justice Chandra-Hanif dismissed an urgent application by the respondents seeking to have the judicial review proceedings thrown out at the threshold. Compressed Filing Schedule: Both the defense and state legal teams have been ordered to file and exchange all remaining written legal arguments by Monday, November 16, 2026 .

Both the defense and state legal teams have been ordered to file and exchange all remaining written legal arguments by . Fast-Tracked Hearing: The substantive judicial review hearing will convene on Tuesday, November 17, at 9:00 a.m.—replacing the original November 23 date and placing the legality of Mohamed’s Cybercrime Act remand squarely before the bench early next week.