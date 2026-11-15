Dr. Vishnu Doerga Unveils “Bankable”: A Roadmap to Help Entrepreneurs Build Stronger And Sustainable Businesses

‘From Survival to Scale’: Guyanese Entrepreneur Dr. Vishnu Doerga Unveils BANKABLE Business Roadmap to Build Resilient, Investment-Ready Enterprises

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Guyanese entrepreneur, business coach, and author Dr. Vishnu Doerga—Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc.—has unveiled BANKABLE, a structured, practical business development roadmap engineered to help local and regional entrepreneurs strengthen internal operations, build institutional credibility, and position their enterprises for sustainable scale.

Designed by Dr. Doerga, an engineer holding a PhD in entrepreneurship-focused management, the framework distills nearly three decades of business development experience and over a decade of executive coaching into an actionable system tailored specifically to the realities of emerging economies.

In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, Dr. Doerga emphasized that when companies fail to meet growth or revenue targets, business owners must diagnose and fix underlying structural weaknesses rather than simply work harder.

“I have been in business development for nearly 30 years [and] in our coaching business for nearly 12 years… [moving businesses from] survival, stability to scale.” — Dr. Vishnu Doerga, Chairman of ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc.

The Eight-Pillar BANKABLE Framework: Moving from Survival to Scale

The BANKABLE roadmap organizes enterprise growth into two distinct four-stage phases—forming what Dr. Doerga terms a “BANKABLE Vault.” The first four stages (B-A-N-K) transition vulnerable companies from daily survival to operational stability, while the final four stages (A-B-L-E) prepare stabilized businesses to expand and attract capital.

Phase Pillar Core Focus & Strategic Objective Phase 1: BANK

(Survival to Stability) 1. Baseline Reality Assessing a company’s true financial, operational, and market position before making strategic decisions. Phase 1: BANK

(Survival to Stability) 2. Accountability Establishing clear lines of responsibility, operational standards, and consistent execution across teams. Phase 1: BANK

(Survival to Stability) 3. Numbers That Matter Tracking vital financial and performance metrics to guide data-driven management. Phase 1: BANK

(Survival to Stability) 4. Key People Recruiting, developing, and empowering capable leaders who take genuine ownership of results. Phase 2: ABLE

(Stability to Scale) 5. Assets and Processes Building documented systems that safeguard product quality, financial integrity, and customer confidence. Phase 2: ABLE

(Stability to Scale) 6. Brand and Business Development Strengthening market positioning, building stakeholder trust, and demonstrating institutional credibility. Phase 2: ABLE

(Stability to Scale) 7. Leverage Enhancing corporate governance, strategic partnerships, and readiness to access external capital. Phase 2: ABLE

(Stability to Scale) 8. Ecosystem Cultivating industry relationships and value-chain opportunities that generate long-term, sustainable growth.

Eliminating Single-Point Vulnerabilities in Local Enterprises

Dr. Doerga noted that many Guyanese businesses remain dangerously exposed to operational shocks because they rely too heavily on informal arrangements or single individuals rather than institutional systems:

Vulnerability to Disruption: Without documented processes and leadership depth, losing a single supplier or key employee can plunge an otherwise promising company into immediate operational crisis.

Without documented processes and leadership depth, losing a single supplier or key employee can plunge an otherwise promising company into immediate operational crisis. Building Systemic Resilience: By systematically progressing through the eight BANKABLE stages—beginning with an initial diagnostic assessment—entrepreneurs can institutionalize their operations, reduce key-person risk, and meet the due diligence standards required by commercial lenders and equity investors.

“We still have many companies [where] one supplier letting them go, or one staff member who is very key in the company [leaving], that can put them in chaos.” — Dr. Vishnu Doerga