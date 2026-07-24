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CID Probing Who Authorised Passengers And Cargo Aboard Government Operated MV Barima

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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CID Probing Who Authorized Unmanifested Passengers and Cargo Aboard M.V. Barima

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Ranks of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have intensified their criminal probe into the fatal capsizing of the state-operated M.V. Barima, focusing on establishing who authorized unrecorded passengers and undocumented cargo to board the vessel prior to its final voyage.

The ferry’s captain, along with the Transport and Harbours Department (TH&D) superintendent responsible for Kingston wharf loading operations, Mr. Grandison, remain in police custody. Authorities confirmed during a government press update that a court order granted investigators extended detention time as officers compile witness statements and reconstruct shipping records.

Focus of Criminal Investigation & Chain of Command

Investigators are evaluating the division of authority between shore-side dispatchers and shipboard officers to identify where procedural failures and potential criminal negligence occurred:

  • TH&D Loading Superintendent: Managed waterfront operations, ticket sales, cargo handling, and supervisory staff at the Kingston terminal. Mr. Grandison voluntarily presented himself to the CID accompanied by his legal counsel before being detained.
  • Captain and First Engineer: Possessed ultimate statutory authority to refuse cargo or passengers if stability or safety was compromised. Both crew members were detained early in the investigation.
  • Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Review: Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill stated that once the CID completes its case file, it will be forwarded to the DPP to determine appropriate criminal charges.
                       [ WATERFRONT LOADING & RESPONSIBILITY CHAIN ]
                                            │
       ┌────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                         ▼
 [ Shore-Side Terminal (TH&D Superintendent) ]                       [ Shipboard Command (Captain & Mate) ]
 - Ticket sales & passenger boarding                                 - Final loading approval & vessel trim
 - Cargo receipt & manifest generation                               - Statutory authority to halt voyage
 - Supervision of Kingston wharf staff                               - Refusal rights for unverified weight

Discrepancies in Passenger Manifest and Cargo Audits

A major hurdle for investigators remains the stark discrepancy between the official manifest and actual occupancy. At least 32 of the 67 rescued survivors were not listed on the master passenger list, corroborating long-standing allegations of unofficial cash ticket sales at state docks.

Audit CategoryInvestigation Status & Details
Passenger OccupancyCID cross-referencing survivor statements and victim identifications against the master manifest.
State Agency CargoMaster manifest includes fuel and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) shipped by the Ministry of Public Works.
Weighing ComplianceRanks reviewing whether standard weighing procedures were bypassed using unofficial WhatsApp channels.
Official StanceMinister Edghill maintained state agencies received no exemptions from cargo limit rules.

“It is too early to specify individual charges,” Public Works Minister Juan Edghill noted during the briefing. “Investigators are compiling statements, master manifests, and witness accounts. The complete file will be sent to the DPP for legal advice once the initial inquiries wrap up.”

As recovery teams continue operations off the Essequibo Coast, the CID’s technical audit of cargo logs and communications remains active.

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