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National Interfaith Prayer Service Honors Mv Barima Tragedy Victims

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Hundreds Gather at Kingston Seawall as Three Days of National Mourning Begin

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Adorned in solemn white, hundreds of grieving citizens, survivors, and religious leaders gathered at the Kingston Seawall Bandstand on Wednesday evening for the National Interfaith Prayer Service. The ceremony marked the official opening of three days of national mourning proclaimed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali following the tragic sinking of the M.V. Barima.

The interfaith service brought together Christian, Hindu, and Muslim leaders who offered prayers of comfort, healing, and strength for the grieving families and the wider nation. Among the attendees were senior government officials, including Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

A Nation United in Grief and Resilience

Delivering the feature address, Prime Minister Phillips stressed that collective remembrance and spiritual unity remain vital as Guyana navigates one of its worst maritime disasters.

“Grief can often leave us feeling powerless, but faith reminds us that we still have duties to each other,” Prime Minister Phillips stated. “We can support one another in simple ways—we can listen, we can comfort, and we can offer practical assistance.”

                  [ THREE-DAY NATIONAL MOURNING OBSERVANCES ]
                                       │
       ┌───────────────────────────────┼───────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                               ▼                               ▼
 [ Wednesday, July 22 ]        [ Thursday, July 23 ]          [ Friday, July 24 ]
 - National Interfaith Service  - Night of Reflection & Prayer  - Concluding Night of Prayer
 - Kingston Seawall Bandstand   - Port Kaituma, Region 1        - Mabaruma, Region 1
 - Nationwide Vigils Begin      - Localized Candlelight Vigils  - National Flag at Half-Mast

Artistic Expressions and Countrywide Solidarity

The solemn evening featured moving musical tributes and dance presentations, including rendering of Lean On Me and I Look To You, ushering in a reflective atmosphere. Spoken word artists Mishael Henry and Mark Luke Edwards delivered a poignant performance reflecting themes of sorrow, hope, and national endurance.

Solidarity extended far beyond the capital:

  • Region One (Barima-Waini): Residents of Arakaka gathered in heartfelt reflection to honor those lost on the state-operated ferry.
  • Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam): A massive candlelight vigil took place at the Charity waterfront, where search and recovery efforts remain active.
  • Hinterland Communities: Regional vigils were observed in Kato (Region Eight) and Lethem (Region Nine), reflecting widespread unity across administrative regions.

The three-day national mourning period continues through Friday, July 24, with flags remaining at half-mast on all public buildings.

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