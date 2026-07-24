HomeNewsMajor Technical Operation Under Way To Access Wreckage Of The Government Controlled...
News

Major Technical Operation Under Way To Access Wreckage Of The Government Controlled MV Barima

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
63

Multinational Operation Underway to Right and Access Wreckage of Sunken M.V. Barima

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

OFF THE ESSEQUIBO COAST, GUYANA — A massive technical salvage and recovery operation commenced on Thursday at the wreckage site of the government-operated M.V. Barima, as a joint task force of Guyanese, regional, and international specialist teams works to access the interior of the sunken vessel and retrieve those believed to be trapped inside.

The multi-agency effort includes naval assets and technical crews from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, and France. Among the primary vessels deployed at the site is a Brazilian Navy frigate equipped with advanced sensors, specialized deep-water dive teams, and heavy-lift gear to determine whether the vessel can be safely righted and brought into shallower waters for interior clearance.

Key Salvage & Recovery Strategy

President Dr. Irfaan Ali outlined the operational roadmap during a briefing with grieving families at the Charity Waterfront in Region Two:

  • Full Hull & Site Assessment: Technical dive teams completed an initial underwater assessment of the wreck to analyze its orientation, structural integrity, and seabed stability.
  • Deployment of Buoyancy Airbags: Salvage crews are securing 1,500-ton inflatable buoyancy airbags (salvage airbags) to the hull to stabilize the vessel and assist in righting it.
  • Relocation to Shallow Waters: Divers are working to reposition the ferry and tow it into shallower waters, where search and retrieval teams can safely enter the compartments.
  • Expanded Shoreline & Aerial Search: Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground troops have been deployed on foot to search Shell Beach and adjacent coastlines, supported by GDF aerial search flights.
                       [ MULTINATIONAL SALVAGE & RECOVERY FRAMEWORK ]
                                             │
       ┌─────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                     ▼                                     ▼
 [ Technical Vessel Righting ]       [ Interior Access Teams ]             [ Expanded Shoreline Search ]
 - Brazilian Navy Frigate assets     - Specialized French & local divers   - GDF ground troops on Shell Beach
 - 1,500-ton buoyancy airbags        - Repositioning to shallow waters     - Aerial helicopter surveillance
 - Towing to shallow water zone      - Compartment-by-compartment entry    - Trawler & Coast Guard patrols

“We are hoping that at least by mid-afternoon tomorrow, and with better tidal conditions, we can achieve that,” President Ali stated during his update to relatives gathered at Charity. “Every available technical asset—local, regional, and international—is mobilized on site to ensure we complete this recovery process.”

Casualty and Recovery Metrics

Official recovery figures stand at 67 confirmed fatalities, while 76 individuals have been rescued since search operations began. Across administrative regions, grieving families have begun laying their deceased loved ones to rest as national flags remain at half-mast for the final day of national mourning.

Previous article
Patterson Challenges Marad To Produce MV Barima’s 394-Passenger Safety Certificate
Next article
CID Probing Who Authorised Passengers And Cargo Aboard Government Operated MV Barima
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID