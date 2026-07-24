Major Technical Operation Under Way To Access Wreckage Of The Government Controlled MV Barima

Multinational Operation Underway to Right and Access Wreckage of Sunken M.V. Barima

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

OFF THE ESSEQUIBO COAST, GUYANA — A massive technical salvage and recovery operation commenced on Thursday at the wreckage site of the government-operated M.V. Barima, as a joint task force of Guyanese, regional, and international specialist teams works to access the interior of the sunken vessel and retrieve those believed to be trapped inside.

The multi-agency effort includes naval assets and technical crews from Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil, and France. Among the primary vessels deployed at the site is a Brazilian Navy frigate equipped with advanced sensors, specialized deep-water dive teams, and heavy-lift gear to determine whether the vessel can be safely righted and brought into shallower waters for interior clearance.

Key Salvage & Recovery Strategy

President Dr. Irfaan Ali outlined the operational roadmap during a briefing with grieving families at the Charity Waterfront in Region Two:

Full Hull & Site Assessment: Technical dive teams completed an initial underwater assessment of the wreck to analyze its orientation, structural integrity, and seabed stability.

Technical dive teams completed an initial underwater assessment of the wreck to analyze its orientation, structural integrity, and seabed stability. Deployment of Buoyancy Airbags: Salvage crews are securing 1,500-ton inflatable buoyancy airbags (salvage airbags) to the hull to stabilize the vessel and assist in righting it.

Salvage crews are securing 1,500-ton inflatable buoyancy airbags (salvage airbags) to the hull to stabilize the vessel and assist in righting it. Relocation to Shallow Waters: Divers are working to reposition the ferry and tow it into shallower waters, where search and retrieval teams can safely enter the compartments.

Divers are working to reposition the ferry and tow it into shallower waters, where search and retrieval teams can safely enter the compartments. Expanded Shoreline & Aerial Search: Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ground troops have been deployed on foot to search Shell Beach and adjacent coastlines, supported by GDF aerial search flights.

[ MULTINATIONAL SALVAGE & RECOVERY FRAMEWORK ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ ▼ [ Technical Vessel Righting ] [ Interior Access Teams ] [ Expanded Shoreline Search ] - Brazilian Navy Frigate assets - Specialized French & local divers - GDF ground troops on Shell Beach - 1,500-ton buoyancy airbags - Repositioning to shallow waters - Aerial helicopter surveillance - Towing to shallow water zone - Compartment-by-compartment entry - Trawler & Coast Guard patrols

“We are hoping that at least by mid-afternoon tomorrow, and with better tidal conditions, we can achieve that,” President Ali stated during his update to relatives gathered at Charity. “Every available technical asset—local, regional, and international—is mobilized on site to ensure we complete this recovery process.”

Casualty and Recovery Metrics

Official recovery figures stand at 67 confirmed fatalities, while 76 individuals have been rescued since search operations began. Across administrative regions, grieving families have begun laying their deceased loved ones to rest as national flags remain at half-mast for the final day of national mourning.