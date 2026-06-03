Former Police Officer Warns Of Declining Professionalism In The Guyana Police Force

“The Fish Rots from the Head”: Former Deputy Commissioner Dr. Paul Williams Warns of Collapsing Competence and Political Loyalty in GPF

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a damning indictment of the nation’s internal security architecture, one of the most highly decorated former law enforcement minds in the modern era has warned that a severe lack of baseline competence and leadership failure is crippling the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Reflecting on his 38 years of institutional service, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr. Paul Williams argued that current public demands for legislative reform are missing the point. In an exclusive interview with Nightly News, the legal scholar and veteran administrator asserted that the core crisis plaguing contemporary law enforcement is not an absence of strong laws, but the appointment of deeply incompetent individuals to lead and execute existing regulations.

The Human Factor Over Legislative Reform

Dr. Williams, who holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree alongside advanced academic credentials, noted that politicians and civil society groups frequently advocate for the introduction of new statutory frameworks while completely ignoring the human element tasked with running the machine.

“Sometimes the law that is still in existence, or the rules, regulations, and procedures are still applicable,” Dr. Williams stated cleanly. “But it is the persons who are placed there to execute and to see implementation. You may have a person with a complete lack of competency.”

He argued that understanding the specific motives and capability gaps of key players—both within the police force and the wider criminal justice system—is the only viable starting point for systemic progress.

Political Loyalty vs. Professional Capability

Using a blunt, time-honored institutional analogy, the former Deputy Commissioner explained that if top management is fundamentally compromised, the entire lower ranks will inevitably break down.

“Figuratively, if the fish rots from the head, automatically that rot will trickle down to the tail,” Williams remarked during the broadcast interview. He went on to directly challenge the executive branch’s modern promotion and appointment strategy, which critics have long claimed favors partisan allegiance over field capability.

“You can still have the right government, but the wrong leadership,” Williams questioned directly. “Because if I am being placed in a senior position because of political loyalty, but then yesterday or today I am still not competent or capable, what happens then?”

He emphasized that transparent governance and objective meritocracy are non-negotiable requirements for maintaining public order and restoring public confidence in state institutions.

The Public-Private Threat: Guarding Against Corporate Domination

The policy analysis deepened as Williams referenced concepts from his published text, Public Administration in Crisis: Accountability, Reform, and Sustainable Governance. He warned that a weak, poorly led public service runs the extreme risk of being corporate-captured and dominated by private business interests.

While acknowledging that public-private partnerships are necessary to deliver modern services, he stressed that their core motives remain fundamentally misaligned.

“Both of us may be on the same mission, but we will have different intentions,” Williams explained accessibly. “The private partnership’s intention is to deliver the service for money. In so doing, if the public administration aspect does not get its act together and come up to scratch, it simply means that you are allowing the private partnership to take the lead, and they are going to dominate.”

To protect national security, Williams called for an immediate return to rigorous training standards, strict institutional accountability, and a complete end to cronyism within the police command structure.