HomeArticlesPPP DISREGARDED EXPERT ADVICE ON NEW NORTH-WEST FERRY — PATTERSON
ArticlesBUSINESSFINANCEInfrastructureNewsPolitics

PPP DISREGARDED EXPERT ADVICE ON NEW NORTH-WEST FERRY — PATTERSON

By HGPTV
0
1142

HGP Nightly News – Former Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has accused the PPP/C government of disregarding expert advice when it selected the MV Ma Lisha for the North-West route, claiming two technical evaluations had recommended a more expensive and better-equipped alternative.

During an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Patterson said the APNU+AFC administration received two bids for the construction of a modern passenger and cargo ferry under a financing arrangement with India.

One proposal was reportedly valued at approximately US$15.3 million, while the competing bid was close to US$12 million.

Patterson said technical experts assessed both offers and recommended the higher-priced proposal because it was superior in design and capability.

The lower bidder subsequently challenged that decision, he said, prompting a second independent assessment.

According to Patterson, the second review reached the same conclusion and again recommended the more expensive vessel.

“The experts recommended the more expensive one,” he said. “A second review was done independently, and they also recommended the higher-quality vessel.”

Patterson claimed the procurement changed after the PPP/C returned to government in August 2020.

“Immediately on the PPP’s return, they reverted to the cheaper version,” he alleged.

Official government accounts state that India’s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited secured the contract through competitive bidding. The company constructed the MV Ma Lisha for approximately US$12.7 million.

The MV Ma Lisha was commissioned in 2023 as a modern ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel for the Georgetown-to-Region One route.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill had told the National Assembly that the new ferry would replace the MV Barima and MV Kimbia on services to Mabaruma, Morawhanna and Port Kaituma.

Government planning documents also described the Ma Lisha as the designated replacement for the two older vessels.

Despite those commitments, the MV Barima continued transporting passengers and cargo along the North-West route.

Patterson said the coalition had never intended for the ageing ferry to remain indefinitely in the rougher Atlantic waters.

When the APNU+AFC entered government in 2015, the MV Barima and Lady Northcote were among the few functioning vessels available for the service, while the MV Kimbia had reportedly been out of operation for several years.

Patterson said his ministry rehabilitated the Kimbia before taking the Barima out of service for extensive repairs and upgrades.

Because of the Barima’s age, some components reportedly had to be specially manufactured overseas. Its engines, mechanical equipment and other systems were replaced or upgraded before the ferry returned to operation.

Patterson said the vessel performed reliably after the rehabilitation, but the government still recognised that it needed to be replaced.

The plan, he explained, was to “semi-retire” the Barima once the new North-West ferry arrived.

It would have been transferred temporarily to the calmer waters of the Berbice River, operating between New Amsterdam and agricultural communities farther upriver while a purpose-built vessel was pursued.

Patterson said the Barima was expected to remain in that limited role for only another year or two.

“Our intention was not to keep it around so long,” he said.

That plan was not implemented. The MV Barima remained on the Georgetown-to-Port Kaituma service and later capsized off the Essequibo Coast.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill has maintained that no report declared the ferry unseaworthy and that it was operating within its maintenance cycle.

Previous article
Regional Leaders, Foreign Missions Offer Support And Condolences After Mv Barima Tragedy
Next article
COALITION CREATED FERRY INSPECTORATE TO COMBAT OVERLOADING — PATTERSON
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID