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67 Rescued, 27 Dead; Gov’t Unable To Say How Many Persons Were Aboard MV Barima

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Unreliable Manifests and Positive Drug Tests: MV Barima Maritime Tragedy Triggers National Crisis

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

PARIKA, EAST BANK ESSEQUIBO — What began as an urgent, large-scale search-and-rescue operation for 133 passengers and crew missing at sea has rapidly devolved into a high-level criminal investigation marked by unreliable government manifest ledgers, positive cannabis tests among key officers, and the immediate suspension of the vessel’s entire dispatch team.

The disaster unfolded late Saturday night when the 89-year-old government-operated ferry, the MV Barima, capsized roughly 7 to 10 nautical miles off the Essequibo Coast while en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma in Region One (Barima-Waini).

While state agencies scrambled over the weekend to stabilize search efforts, the official narrative provided by the Ministry of Public Works has dramatically shifted. By Sunday morning, authorities confirmed that 67 survivors had been pulled from the rough waters—comprising 41 men, 11 women, and 15 children (six boys and nine girls). However, as recovery teams began retrieving bodies from the submerged hull on Monday, the presence of unlisted, unmanifested passengers completely invalidated the state’s initial passenger counts.

Timeline of the MV Barima Disaster & Investigation

                                [ THE MV BARIMA DISASTER TIMELINE ]
                                                 │
          SATURDAY, 15:00 HRS                                           SATURDAY, 23:00 HRS
                  ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
                  ▼                                                              ▼
       [ Departure from Georgetown ]                                  [ Night Maritime Emergency ]
       - 268 tons cargo reported (284T limit)                         - Distress call logged at 23:01 HRS
       - Official manifest: 116 pax + 17 crew                         - Hit by severe tide/wave off Pomeroon
                  │                                                              │
                  ├──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤
                  │                                                              │
          SUNDAY MORNING                                                 SUNDAY EVENING
                  │                                                              │
                  ▼                                                              ▼
       [ Initial Rescue Milestone ]                                   [ Criminal Probe Triggered ]
       - 67 survivors pulled from water                               - Captain & First Engineer test positive
       - Edghill denies initial overloading                           - Unlisted passengers invalidate manifest
       - Emergency flares pinpoint wreck                              - Dispatch & loading teams suspended

Unlisted Passengers and Suspended Dispatch Personnel

During an explosive press conference on Sunday evening, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill acknowledged that the search-and-rescue mission had been severely compromised because authorities simply do not know how many human beings were on board when the vessel turned over.

“To be confronted with the reality that rescued individuals were never recorded on the official passenger manifest… that is a criminal action,” Minister Edghill stated sternly. “Because we are searching based on a document that told us there were 116 passengers and 17 crew members, but now we know there were people on board who were completely unaccounted for. We cannot say with absolute certainty how many lives are still out there.”

The investigation took a darker turn when state medical teams subjected surviving crew members to routine drug and alcohol screenings. Minister Edghill confirmed that both the vessel’s Captain and First Engineer tested positive for cannabis shortly after being brought ashore.

In response, the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) immediately suspended the entire onshore team responsible for loading, dispatching, and managing the MV Barima at the Georgetown stelling, handing the case over to the Guyana Police Force.

The G$124.5M Maintenance Controversy

The tragedy has also sparked fierce political debate regarding the physical seaworthiness of the 89-year-old vessel. Questions erupted after a public tender document issued by the government in March 2026 surfaced, showing a proposed G$124.5 million rehabilitation contract for the MV Barima. The procurement document detailed critical repairs needed for the vessel’s hull, propulsion systems, steering gear, cargo hatch seals, and seawater valves.

Vessel Parameter / Audit MetricRecorded Operational Data
Vessel Age / Status89 Years Old (Built 1937) — Slated for dry-docking late 2026
Licensed Passenger Capacity397 Passengers (Manifest listed 116 + 17 crew)
Licensed Cargo Capacity284 Metric Tons (Manifest listed 268 tons)
Onboard Safety Equipment250 Life Jackets, 6 Inflatable Life Rafts, 2 Rigid Rafts
Pending Maintenance TenderG$124.5 Million (Targeting hull, steering, propulsion, & valves)

Minister Edghill confirmed the authenticity of the March tender document but strongly rejected claims that it proved the ferry was unsafe to sail. He maintained that the tender represented routine, scheduled dry-docking maintenance planned for the latter half of 2026 and insisted that the ship had undergone certified mechanical servicing in 2024.

“The MV Barima is an old vessel, but it was certified operational,” Edghill insisted. “There was no engine failure or mechanical breakdown. Survivors themselves report that a massive wave and tidal shift overwhelmed the vessel. But we are leaving no stone unturned.”

Multi-Agency Investigation Launched

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips confirmed that a high-level, multi-agency taskforce has been assembled to conduct a forensic investigation into the disaster. The joint committee—comprising the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), and independent international maritime assessors—will scrutinize:

  1. Manifest Fraud & Ticket Off-Setting: Investigating how unlisted passengers bypassed harbour security and whether crew members collected illegal cash fares.
  2. Cargo Stability & Weight Distribution: Assessing whether the 268 tons of cargo was improperly stowed, causing the ship’s center of gravity to shift during heavy seas.
  3. Crew Sobriety & Negligence: Determining if drug impairment contributed to poor decision-making when navigating the rough waters off the Pomeroon coast.
  4. Emergency Response Efficiency: Reviewing why electronic locator transmitters (ELT) and flares took hours to translate into heavy rescue deployments.

As private sonar-equipped vessels from the offshore oil sector join GDF divers in scouring the seabed, families gathered at the Parika and Port Kaituma stellings remain locked in grief, waiting for answers as Guyana confronts one of its worst maritime disasters in modern history.

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