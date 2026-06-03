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MOTHER RECALLS FINAL WARNING TO SON,BEFORE UNITY FORESHORE TRAGEDY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Mommy, I Can Swim Good”: Last Words of Son Swept Away After Flooded Highway Forced Fatal Route Change

By | Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In the aftermath of the tragic recovery of 29-year-old Special Constable Andri “Bobby” Francis and his pregnant fiancée, Lyodisa Waldron, from the Atlantic surf, a heartbreaking backstory has emerged. The couple’s fatal trip to Unity Beach on Sunday was the direct result of a last-minute route change forced by severe regional flooding.

Speaking through tears from her Victoria Village home, Francis’s mother, Emelda Haynes, shared the agonizing final conversations she had with her son just hours before the ocean undertow swept him and his expectant fiancée away.

The Church Trip That Never Happened

The weekend was initially supposed to center around family worship. Francis had meticulously coordinated plans with his eldest brother to travel up the Soesdyke-Linden Highway for a special Sunday morning church service.

“He called me and told me he was going to church up there with his eldest brother,” Haynes whispered, her voice cracking as she recounted the timeline. “When he called me the night before, I told him it was very nice that he was going to church. But then he called me back on Sunday morning. He said someone had called him to warn that sections of the highway were heavily flooded and impassable, so he couldn’t make it up. Instead, they decided to head down to Unity Beach.”

A Mother’s Premonition and a Swimmer’s Confidence

As her son prepared to leave for the East Coast Demerara beachfront, Haynes admitted an overwhelming sense of unease crept over her. She repeatedly begged him to exercise extreme caution near the Atlantic coastline.

Francis, known among his peers and fellow ranks as an exceptionally strong, confident swimmer, sought to ease his mother’s anxiety with reassurances that have now left a permanent scar on the family.

“I told him, I said, ‘Son, please be careful,’” Haynes remembered. “He looked at me and said, ‘Mommy, I can take care of myself. I can swim good, you know.’ I looked at him again and pleaded, ‘Andri, just be careful. Be careful.’ But he just smiled and told me, ‘Mommy, I good, you know. I good. You son good.’ Now those exact words are just replaying in my mind over and over.”

A Devastating Loss for the Victoria Community

Haynes described her son as an exceptionally loving, dependable, and deeply industrious young man who anchor-supported the household. She recalled how, during recent Mother’s Day preparations, Francis spent hours in a heavy downpour mixing concrete to complete the structural foundation for the front of her yard without a single complaint.

Family Baseline MetricsExpected Milestone TimelinesPresent Operational Status
First-Child Arrival WindowAugust 2026Cut short by double drowning
National Security ServiceSpecial Constable Rank (GPF)Terminated; line-of-duty honors pending
Celebration / Shower DateEarly July 2026Transformed into family funeral arrangements

The tragedy has dealt a double blow to the family. Francis and Waldron were eagerly preparing for the birth of their first child together, a baby due this coming August. Relatives noted that the couple had already purchased nursery items and were actively finalizing the logistics for a celebratory baby shower scheduled for early July.

The joint maritime search-and-recovery operations, helmed by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard and tactical dive units of the Guyana Police Force, officially concluded Tuesday afternoon following the civilian-assisted retrieval of both bodies along the Unity foreshore. Post-mortem examinations are slated to be conducted within the week.

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