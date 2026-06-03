Arson Confirmed: Surveillance Footage Exposes Sabotage Behind Multi-Million Dollar Water Street Warehouse Inferno

By |Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A major criminal breakthrough has completely shifted the trajectory of the investigation into Sunday’s devastating Water Street conflagration. Initial suspicions of an electrical generator failure have been discarded, as the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) and police investigators formally confirmed that the multi-million dollar blaze was maliciously and deliberately set.

Well-placed law enforcement sources revealed that forensic fire investigators cracked the case after securing high-definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance footage from a neighboring commercial property. The footage captures the exact moment an operative breached the perimeter and intentionally ignited a heavy-duty commercial cargo truck parked deep inside the Demerara Shipping Company Limited compound.

Surveillance Footage Exposes the Arson Plot

The targeted attack was executed shortly after 3:00 AM on Sunday within the industrial yard of the shipping firm, a major logistics subsidiary owned by manufacturing giant Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

According to lead investigators, the deliberate torching of the cargo vehicle triggered a rapid chain reaction. The initial vehicular flames immediately spread to highly flammable logistical materials and wooden pallets stored inside the warehouse. Within minutes, the entire two-story structure was completely engulfed, leading to its total collapse and causing intense thermal radiation to radiate outward toward adjacent properties.

Seven Family Members Displaced Amid Millions in Losses

Among those hardest hit by the arson attack is third-generation businessman Giovanni Bholaisingh, known across the commercial district as “Richard.” His heritage establishment, Herman and Sons Tailoring and Suit Rental, sustained catastrophic structural damage. The intense heat breached the upper floors of the building, which served as both an inventory storage room and a private family residence.

Bholaisingh had previously recounted being jarred from his sleep by an emergency telephone call alerting him that the block was burning.

“I rushed downstairs to check the storefront, but the moment I opened the rear door, I was met by an absolute wall of fire,” Bholaisingh stated accessibly. “I had to instantly forget about the fabrics and focus entirely on getting my wife and five children out into the street before the roof caught.”

The criminal act has left seven members of the Bholaisingh family completely displaced and counting tens of millions of dollars in uninsured inventory and musical asset losses.

Two other prominent enterprises along the commercial block—J’s Machining and Hardware and the DSL Office and Bond—also suffered structural damage as the intense heat warped metal siding and shattered windows.

A Transition to a Criminal Manhunt

With arson now scientifically established by GFS investigators, the operational brief has officially transitioned from an industrial accident probe into a high-priority criminal manhunt.

Detectives from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Major Crimes Unit have assumed lead jurisdiction over the file. Investigators are currently enhancement-processing the surveillance video to build a facial and physical profile of the arsonist.

Detectives are also exploring whether the attack was an act of corporate sabotage aimed at DDL’s shipping operations, or a targeted case of commercial intimidation within the Water Street business corridor. Ranks are urging anyone with information or private dashcam footage of individuals loitering near the Water and Lombard Street intersection between 2:30 AM and 3:30 AM on Sunday to contact the nearest police station.