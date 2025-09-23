Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeNewsAgricultureFORMER FINANCE MINISTER WARNS GOVERNMENT IS 'GIVING AWAY EVERYTHING'
ArticlesInfrastructureNewsAgricultureOIL AND GASPolitics

FORMER FINANCE MINISTER WARNS GOVERNMENT IS ‘GIVING AWAY EVERYTHING’

By HGPTV
0
413

Georgetown, Guyana – September 23, 2025 – Former Finance Minister Winston Jordan has unleashed a scathing critique of the government’s handling of Guyana’s natural wealth, warning that the reckless exploitation of gold and oil will leave future generations empty-handed.

Appearing on “The Countdown” with Andrew Weekes, Jordan accused the PPP/C administration of “giving away” gold mines to foreign investors at a time when Guyana should be planning for the long term.

“Wouldn’t it have been better if you had owned that gold mine and invited foreign ownership on a fifty-fifty or sixty-forty basis? Instead, you just give it away. And what are we left with? Scraps in royalties!” Jordan declared.

He argued that with cheap electricity from natural gas on the horizon, Guyana could have smelted its own gold and captured the full benefits. Instead, he charged, the government is digging out everything now and ignoring the generations to come.

Jordan further warned that even the oil sector is being mishandled. While Guyana is officially said to hold 11.6 billion barrels of reserves, Jordan claimed the true figure may be double or triple that amount, citing recent discoveries.

“I believe quite honestly that we are being fooled, and we are doing nothing about it,” he said, insisting that Guyana’s resources should be managed with foresight, not haste.

For Jordan, the message is clear: now is the time to save gold and other natural wealth for the future, not burn through them alongside oil.

Previous article
BUSINESSMAN REMANDED ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS CHARGE
Next article
GUYANA’S TOURISM UNDER FIRE AS FOREIGN NATIONS WARN AGAINST VISITS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NEW TISSUE CULTURE LAB WILL HELP TO REDUCE FOOD IMPORT BILL...

Guyana leading CARICOM’s drive to reduce food bill with transformative projects—Pres....