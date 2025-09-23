FORMER FINANCE MINISTER WARNS GOVERNMENT IS ‘GIVING AWAY EVERYTHING’

Georgetown, Guyana – September 23, 2025 – Former Finance Minister Winston Jordan has unleashed a scathing critique of the government’s handling of Guyana’s natural wealth, warning that the reckless exploitation of gold and oil will leave future generations empty-handed.

Appearing on “The Countdown” with Andrew Weekes, Jordan accused the PPP/C administration of “giving away” gold mines to foreign investors at a time when Guyana should be planning for the long term.

“Wouldn’t it have been better if you had owned that gold mine and invited foreign ownership on a fifty-fifty or sixty-forty basis? Instead, you just give it away. And what are we left with? Scraps in royalties!” Jordan declared.

He argued that with cheap electricity from natural gas on the horizon, Guyana could have smelted its own gold and captured the full benefits. Instead, he charged, the government is digging out everything now and ignoring the generations to come.

Jordan further warned that even the oil sector is being mishandled. While Guyana is officially said to hold 11.6 billion barrels of reserves, Jordan claimed the true figure may be double or triple that amount, citing recent discoveries.

“I believe quite honestly that we are being fooled, and we are doing nothing about it,” he said, insisting that Guyana’s resources should be managed with foresight, not haste.

For Jordan, the message is clear: now is the time to save gold and other natural wealth for the future, not burn through them alongside oil.

Like this: Like Loading...