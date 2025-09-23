Tuesday, September 23, 2025
BUSINESSMAN REMANDED ON TRAFFICKING IN PERSONS CHARGE

Georgetown, Guyana – September 23, 2025 – A 49-year-old businessman, Alvin Parag, has been remanded to prison after being charged with Trafficking in Persons involving a Cuban woman.

Parag, who resides at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and also in Alberttown, Georgetown, was arrested on September 19, 2025 and appeared before Senior Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court today.

The charge alleges that between March 29 and June 7, 2025, Parag trafficked a 31-year-old Cuban national at Diamond, East Bank Demerara. He entered a plea of not guilty when the charge was read.

Prosecutors strongly objected to bail, which was subsequently refused. The accused was remanded to prison until October 6, 2025, when the case is set to return for statements and disclosure.

Police in a statement reaffirmed their commitment to working with partners to combat all forms of Trafficking in Persons.

