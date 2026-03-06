FORMER CPA DIRECTOR RAISES CONCERNS OVER CHILD PROTECTION SYSTEM

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The national outcry over the physical mistreatment of a 15-year-old schoolgirl by state welfare officers has now drawn a blistering critique from the woman who formerly led the agency. Ann Greene, the retired Chief Probation and Welfare Officer and former Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CCPA), has warned that the incident is a symptom of a “systemic collapse” within the country’s child protection framework.

In a strongly worded letter, Greene suggested that the agency is currently suffering from a leadership void that favors political credentials over professional competence.

Systemic Rot and “Credentialism”

Greene, who headed the CCPA for over a decade, argued that the disturbing footage of the teen being dragged at the 45 Bus Park is the result of operational failures at the highest levels.

Lack of Professional Grounding: Greene pointed to reports suggesting that senior positions within the agency are being filled by individuals who lack the rigorous training and “professional grounding” required for the delicate work of child protection.

Greene pointed to reports suggesting that senior positions within the agency are being filled by individuals who lack the rigorous training and “professional grounding” required for the delicate work of child protection. Frontline Frustration: She noted that these leadership shortcomings are “frustrating” frontline staff, who are being asked to carry out duties without the expert guidance needed to handle high-stress interventions safely and ethically.

She noted that these leadership shortcomings are “frustrating” frontline staff, who are being asked to carry out duties without the expert guidance needed to handle high-stress interventions safely and ethically. Specialist Leadership: Greene asserted that while the Minister and Permanent Secretary provide political and administrative oversight, professional departments must be led by social work specialists, not just administrators.

A Call for Institutional Strengthening

The former director described the CCPA and the Probation and Social Services Department as the “critical pillars” of Guyanese society, currently standing on shaky ground.

Expert Guidance: Greene called for a return to a system where expert specialist guidance dictates field operations, rather than “hasty” or “aggressive” tactics that traumatize children.

Greene called for a return to a system where expert specialist guidance dictates field operations, rather than “hasty” or “aggressive” tactics that traumatize children. Restoring Oversight: She is demanding decisive action to restore professional oversight, warning that without it, more vulnerable children will fall victim to the very system designed to save them.

Comparing the Two Eras

Aspect Under Ann Greene (Former) Current Framework (Criticism) Operational Focus Field-based, social work expertise. Accusations of “Credentialism” over competence. Intervention Style Targeted, specialist-led. “Street sweeps” and physical force. Leadership specialist Professionals. Administrative/Political dominance.

The Mother’s Heartbreak

As Greene’s letter circulated, the mother of the 15-year-old victim remained inconsolable. During an interview with HGP Nightly News, she fought back tears, reiterating that her child is “not a floor cloth” and that no amount of administrative leave for the officers can erase the mental trauma of being “treated like a dog” in public.

“Something appears to be going wrong within the agency’s leadership and operational structure… urgent attention is needed.” — Ann Greene, Former CCPA Director

Like this: Like Loading...