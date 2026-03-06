CITY HALL ORDERS VENDORS OUT OF 1763 MONUMENT AREA

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has issued a decisive mandate to clear all vending activities from the Square of the Revolution, citing the need to restore the “dignity and integrity” of the historic 1763 Monument. The move, which received unanimous support during the Council’s statutory meeting on Monday, marks a major policy shift for one of the city’s most prominent public spaces.

While city officials argue the site is being misused and disrespected, vendors—many of whom have operated there for years—say the decision threatens their only source of income.

The Directive: 14 Days to Vacate

City Mayor Alfred Mentore confirmed that formal notices are being prepared for all operators in the vicinity.

General Vendors: Once served, vendors will have 14 days to remove their stalls and goods from the square.

Trailer Operators: Owners of large trailers and semi-permanent structures have been given a much shorter 24-hour window to vacate, due to the size and impact of these structures on the site's aesthetics.

Enforcement: The municipality has warned that failure to comply will result in the city forcibly removing structures at the owners' expense.

The Historical Context

The Square of the Revolution is home to the 1763 Monument (Cuffy), which commemorates the Berbice Slave Rebellion. City Hall officials insist that the area was never intended for commercial use and that the “integrity of history” must now take precedence over business.

Voices from the Square: “Where Do We Go?”

For many vendors, the square represents more than just a spot; it is a decade-long place of business.

A Decade of Selling: Edith Norton, a single mother of three, told reporters she has been earning a living at the site for over ten years. She expressed confusion over the sudden shift, noting that in April 2025, vendors were granted temporary permission to operate at the location.

, a single mother of three, told reporters she has been earning a living at the site for over ten years. She expressed confusion over the sudden shift, noting that in , vendors were granted temporary permission to operate at the location. Economic Anxiety: While some vendors expressed a readiness to comply with the law, they are left wondering if the Council will provide an alternative location for them to continue their trade.

Summary of the City Hall Order

Category Grace Period Council’s Stated Reason Small Stalls/Trays 14 Days Misuse and lack of respect for the landmark. Trailers 24 Hours Visual obstruction and structural permanence. Future Use No Vending Restoration of the site as a national heritage landmark.

The M&CC has stated that it aims to return the square to a space of quiet reflection and national pride, though the social cost of the removal remains a point of heated debate in the capital.

