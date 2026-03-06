Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeNewsCITY HALL ORDERS VENDORS OUT OF 1763 MONUMENT AREA
News

CITY HALL ORDERS VENDORS OUT OF 1763 MONUMENT AREA

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
188

By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has issued a decisive mandate to clear all vending activities from the Square of the Revolution, citing the need to restore the “dignity and integrity” of the historic 1763 Monument. The move, which received unanimous support during the Council’s statutory meeting on Monday, marks a major policy shift for one of the city’s most prominent public spaces.

While city officials argue the site is being misused and disrespected, vendors—many of whom have operated there for years—say the decision threatens their only source of income.

The Directive: 14 Days to Vacate

City Mayor Alfred Mentore confirmed that formal notices are being prepared for all operators in the vicinity.

  • General Vendors: Once served, vendors will have 14 days to remove their stalls and goods from the square.
  • Trailer Operators: Owners of large trailers and semi-permanent structures have been given a much shorter 24-hour window to vacate, due to the size and impact of these structures on the site’s aesthetics.
  • Enforcement: The municipality has warned that failure to comply will result in the city forcibly removing structures at the owners’ expense.

The Historical Context

The Square of the Revolution is home to the 1763 Monument (Cuffy), which commemorates the Berbice Slave Rebellion. City Hall officials insist that the area was never intended for commercial use and that the “integrity of history” must now take precedence over business.

Voices from the Square: “Where Do We Go?”

For many vendors, the square represents more than just a spot; it is a decade-long place of business.

  • A Decade of Selling: Edith Norton, a single mother of three, told reporters she has been earning a living at the site for over ten years. She expressed confusion over the sudden shift, noting that in April 2025, vendors were granted temporary permission to operate at the location.
  • Economic Anxiety: While some vendors expressed a readiness to comply with the law, they are left wondering if the Council will provide an alternative location for them to continue their trade.

Summary of the City Hall Order

CategoryGrace PeriodCouncil’s Stated Reason
Small Stalls/Trays14 DaysMisuse and lack of respect for the landmark.
Trailers24 HoursVisual obstruction and structural permanence.
Future UseNo VendingRestoration of the site as a national heritage landmark.

The M&CC has stated that it aims to return the square to a space of quiet reflection and national pride, though the social cost of the removal remains a point of heated debate in the capital.

Previous article
FORMER CPA DIRECTOR RAISES CONCERNS OVER CHILD PROTECTION SYSTEM
Next article
FATHER & 15-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER DIE IN EARLY MORNING MANDELA ROUNDABOUT CRASH
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SPEEDING AND DRUNKEN DRIVING A MENACE

DEPRESSION GUYANA’S BIGGEST MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEM