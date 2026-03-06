ALP PROTEST  MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND  SOCIAL PROTECTION

By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), led by Simona Broomes, took to the streets today in a picketing exercise outside the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The protest follows a string of harrowing incidents that have ignited national outrage and raised fundamental questions about the safety of Guyana’s children.

Protesters, brandishing placards and chanting for accountability, targeted what they described as a “failing and incompetent” child protection framework.

A Litany of Tragedies

During the protest, Broomes brought several recent, high-profile cases to the forefront, arguing that they represent a spike in institutional neglect:

The Death of Aleena Preetam: The 14-year-old mother and former Abram Zuil Secondary student was found dead in her Essequibo home just one month after giving birth. Broomes questioned how a child could become pregnant and give birth without the state intervening to address the underlying statutory rape.

The Bus Park Incident: The ALP leader condemned the "brutal" treatment of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was recently filmed being dragged and pulled by her hair by CCPA welfare officers at a city bus park.

Teenage Stabbing: Reference was also made to a recent incident involving the stabbing of a teenage girl, further highlighting the vulnerability of minors in public spaces.

“Swept Under the Carpet”: Low Conviction Rates

Broomes highlighted a startling disparity between reported cases of child sexual abuse and actual justice in the courts.

“More than 300 cases were brought before the courts, and only 16 convictions were successful,” Broomes stated, alleging that many cases of statutory rape and sexual abuse are being “swept under the carpet” due to poor investigation and a lack of follow-through.

Competence vs. Credentials

The protest echoed the recent sentiments of Ann Greene, the former Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA). Greene recently warned of a “dangerous trend” where individuals are promoted into high-stakes welfare positions based on academic credentials rather than field-tested competence.

The ALP contends that this lack of “boots-on-the-ground” experience is why frontline officers are resorting to physical violence rather than professional social work protocols.

Summary of ALP Demands

Demand Objective Increased Accountability Ministerial oversight of the CCPA and its field operations. Justice for Aleena Preetam A full investigation into the statutory rape and subsequent death. Specialized Training Ensuring welfare officers are trained in de-escalation, not force. Higher Conviction Rates Collaboration between the Ministry and the DPP to secure justice for abuse victims.

The Ministry of Human Services has been under intense scrutiny this week, with pundits and civil society leaders questioning if the existing protocols for child protection are even being followed. Broomes concluded her protest by vowing that the ALP will not stop its advocacy until the “nation’s children are treated as human beings, not floor cloths.”

