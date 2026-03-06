Saturday, March 7, 2026
HomeNewsALP PROTEST  MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND  SOCIAL PROTECTION
NewsPolitics

ALP PROTEST  MINISTRY OF HUMAN SERVICES AND  SOCIAL PROTECTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
105

By| Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), led by Simona Broomes, took to the streets today in a picketing exercise outside the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security. The protest follows a string of harrowing incidents that have ignited national outrage and raised fundamental questions about the safety of Guyana’s children.

Protesters, brandishing placards and chanting for accountability, targeted what they described as a “failing and incompetent” child protection framework.

A Litany of Tragedies

During the protest, Broomes brought several recent, high-profile cases to the forefront, arguing that they represent a spike in institutional neglect:

  • The Death of Aleena Preetam: The 14-year-old mother and former Abram Zuil Secondary student was found dead in her Essequibo home just one month after giving birth. Broomes questioned how a child could become pregnant and give birth without the state intervening to address the underlying statutory rape.
  • The Bus Park Incident: The ALP leader condemned the “brutal” treatment of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who was recently filmed being dragged and pulled by her hair by CCPA welfare officers at a city bus park.
  • Teenage Stabbing: Reference was also made to a recent incident involving the stabbing of a teenage girl, further highlighting the vulnerability of minors in public spaces.

“Swept Under the Carpet”: Low Conviction Rates

Broomes highlighted a startling disparity between reported cases of child sexual abuse and actual justice in the courts.

“More than 300 cases were brought before the courts, and only 16 convictions were successful,” Broomes stated, alleging that many cases of statutory rape and sexual abuse are being “swept under the carpet” due to poor investigation and a lack of follow-through.

Competence vs. Credentials

The protest echoed the recent sentiments of Ann Greene, the former Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA). Greene recently warned of a “dangerous trend” where individuals are promoted into high-stakes welfare positions based on academic credentials rather than field-tested competence.

The ALP contends that this lack of “boots-on-the-ground” experience is why frontline officers are resorting to physical violence rather than professional social work protocols.

Summary of ALP Demands

DemandObjective
Increased AccountabilityMinisterial oversight of the CCPA and its field operations.
Justice for Aleena PreetamA full investigation into the statutory rape and subsequent death.
Specialized TrainingEnsuring welfare officers are trained in de-escalation, not force.
Higher Conviction RatesCollaboration between the Ministry and the DPP to secure justice for abuse victims.

The Ministry of Human Services has been under intense scrutiny this week, with pundits and civil society leaders questioning if the existing protocols for child protection are even being followed. Broomes concluded her protest by vowing that the ALP will not stop its advocacy until the “nation’s children are treated as human beings, not floor cloths.”

Previous article
NEW WELLNESS CENTRE AIMS TO BOOST LIFESPAN THROUGH EARLY SCREENING
Next article
FORMER CPA DIRECTOR RAISES CONCERNS OVER CHILD PROTECTION SYSTEM
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CHILDLINK CALLS FOR THOROUGH PROBE INTO FLOGGING OF QUEENS COLLEGE STUDENTS,...

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH HAS EYES SET ON INTERNATIONAL STAGE